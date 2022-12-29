Nicole Kidman Credits Her ‘Thicker, Fuller & Undeniably Transformed’ Hair to These 3 Vegamour Products & Prices Start at Just $11

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If hair troubles took over this past year, then give yourself a new fresh start. It’s time to finally start loving your hair. And what better way to set new hair goals than with celebrity-approved products? Nicole Kidman has been known to absolutely adore Vegamour hair care, for good reason. The actress found that her hair had “undeniably transformed: thicker, fuller, and noticeably less frizzy,” according to PR Newswire. She credits the GRO Revitalizing Shampoo, Conditioner, and Hair Serum for preserving her iconic curl pattern. And now they’re her go-to solution for healthy hair. She loves these premium products so much that she even became an investor and brand ambassador for Vegamour.

If you ask us, a few of our editors including myself can attest to its impressive growth formulas. But if you want to test it out for yourself, then we suggest doing it now. Vegamour is offering up to 44 percent off for shoppers to start their hair resolutions.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

During the brand’s New Year Sale, you can take 25 percent off select kits and 20 percent off almost everything else. And that’s not it. A few of these Vegamour items are already discounted before these new markdowns. All of the travel sizes, full sizes, and bundle options on sale will guarantee you an unbelievable deal — and we’re talking prices starting at just $11. So, start saving big now with the promo code NEWYEAR23!

Take a look below at Nicole Kidman’s favorite Vegamour products that are massively discounted now. Trust us, you’ll want to bring them into the new year ASAP.

GRO Revitalizing Shampoo

Image: Vegamour. Vegamour

This isn't just your typical shampoo. Vegamour's GRO Revitalizing Shampoo cleanses, improves damaged hair, and protects coloring. This reparative treatment offers thicker, fuller, and longer hair thanks to its ingredients that are also found in the popular GRO Hair Serum. Snag its travel or full size for either $11 or $34 now, respectively.

GRO Revitalizing Shampoo $11-$38 Buy now

GRO Revitalizing Conditioner

Image: Vegamour. Vegamour

A multi-tasking hair care product is always a must-have, so try out the GRO Revitalizing Conditioner. It helps the Vegamour shampoo to leave hair looking fuller and longer as well as remarkably soft and silky.

GRO Revitalizing Conditioner $11-$38 Buy now

GRO Hair Serum

Image: Vegamour. Vegamour

One of Vegamour’s best-sellers, the GRO Hair Serum is truly a lifesaver for thinning and dull hair. It delivers thicker, full-looking hair as it reduces signs of shedding. The best part is, it’s as low as $48 (originally $58) if you subscribe for a single product or $97 (originally $174) for a three-pack right now.

GRO Hair Serum $48 Buy now

