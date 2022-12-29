Martha Stewart’s Enameled Cast Iron Cookware Line Looks Just Like Le Creuset & It’s All on Sale at Macy’s Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Martha Stewart is ending the year with a bang over at Macy’s. Stewart’s cast iron cookware collection is massively discounted as part of Macy’s end-of-year closeout sale, and if you’ve been on the hunt for some top-notch enameled cast iron pieces (that don’t have that Le Creuset price tag), then you’re absolutely going to want to take advantage of these sale prices.

All of the Martha Stewart Collection enameled cookware is on sale for under $100 so you can ring in the New Year with a bunch of new stuff without breaking your 2023 budget.

If the Le Creuset Dutch oven has been on your radar for years but you just can’t justify the price tag, then check out Stewart’s version. It’s available in four beautiful colors and is currently on sale for just $98. You can use it to bake, slow cook, stew, or roast, and know that the enamel-on-cast iron construction will evenly distribute heat to whatever dish you choose to make.

Marked down to just $42, you can pick up the mini version of Stewart’s 8-quart Dutch oven. The enamel coating prevents you from having to season your cast iron and these mini Dutch ovens come in nine gorgeous colors. Plus, you can slow cook, roast, or stew enough for just one or two people.

These 10-ounce stoneware Cocottes from Martha Stewart’s collection with Macy’s are the perfect size for serving individual entrees or desserts. For just under $25, you can grab a set of two Cocottes that are oven-safe up to 450 degrees.

Need a spot to place your hot Dutch oven? This cast iron trivet from the Martha Stewart Collection is the perfect thing to protect your countertop from hot cookware. It comes in blue, red, and gray and features a decorative scroll pattern you won't want to cover up!

Take your grill skills indoors with Martha Stewart’s enameled grill pan. The raised edges keep juices and sauce inside the pan for ultimate moisture retention and the cast iron grill design will leave your fish, meat, and veggies with those perfect grill marks.

Treat yourself to a new cast iron fry pan during the Martha Stewart Collection closeout sale. Stewart’s pan is a whopping 12 inches and comes in two beautiful enamel colors. It heats food evenly and doesn’t need to be seasoned like standard cast iron.

With prices this good these Martha Stewart Collection enameled pieces won’t last long. Head over to Macy’s website now to shop the entire Martha Stewart closeout sale.

