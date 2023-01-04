Here’s How to Refresh Your Bedroom at 30% Off — From Memory Foam Mattresses to 300-Thread Count Sheets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that the holidays have come to an end, it’s time to get your home back in order. There’s no better time to purge your house of everything you don’t need (or want) any longer. It’s also a great time to update your spaces to start the new year fresh. One way to instantly change the feel of your home? By adding some new bedding to help you make every day truly feel like a fresh start from the moment you wake up. Luckily, The Home Depot has hundreds of markdowns on sheet sets, duvet comforters, pillows, and more.

If you’ve been putting off giving your bedding a refresh, you don’t want to miss the home decor selection at The Home Depot. Start by changing out your sheets to ones that are wrinkle-free, soft, and silky. And since temperatures are dropping below zero all over the country, make sure you stock up on warm duvet covers that make you feel like you’re getting into a hotel bed. You can also make your bed look straight out of a home magazine with some new king pillows and shams that are also available at unbelievable prices right now. Ready to give your home a refresh? Keep reading to see our best picks from The Home Depot.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. The Home Depot is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Sealy Essentials 24 in. x 16 in. Cooling Gel Memory Foam Standard Pillow

Sealy

Now that the year is ending, it’s time to upgrade your pillow. Don’t start another year with neck pain and restless nights. Instead, add this Cooling Gel Memory Foam Pillow from Sealy. The pillow has a thick memory foam layer, topped with a cooling gel layer that keeps you comfortable as you sleep. The cooling effect is said to relieve pressure and tension.

Cooling Gel Memory Foam Standard Pillow $44.85 Buy now

The Company Store Legends Luxury Royal Baffled Medium Warmth White King Goose Down Comforter

The Company Store

Treat yourself to a plush down comforter that feels like you’re sleeping in a hotel bed, sans the nightly fees. This goose-down comforter is packed with “large clusters of hypoallergenic 700-750 fill power premium certified Hungarian white goose down,” which is incredibly soft, warm, and plush. The blanket also contains a 430-thread count fine-combed cotton sateen and a jacquard-weaved outer layer.

White King Goose Down Comforter $629.30 Buy now

Laura Ashley Natalie 7-Piece Green Floral Cotton Full/Queen Comforter Set

Laura Ashley

If you’re craving a bedroom refresh, the easiest way to make your room feel new again is with some fresh bedding. If you tend to opt for solid colors for your blankets, try adding a floral print this year. Laura Ashley’s Green Floral Cotton Comforter Set comes with a large comforter, a standard sham, one European sham, and two throw pillows. Related story Pet Parents Say Their Indoor Cats Love This $7 Toy That Provides Exercise & Entertainment

Green Floral Cotton $139.20 Buy now

StyleWell 3 in. Gel Infused Memory Foam Queen Mattress Topper

StyleWell

I can’t count how many sleepless nights I’ve had due to a terrible mattress. If you don’t plan to purchase a new mattress, you can always add additional comfort by snagging a mattress topper. This one from Stylewell fits a queen-sized bed, without any gaps or space between the mattress and topper. The foam pad has three inches of thickness that’s gel-infused for optimal breathability.

Queen Mattress Topper $160.00 Buy now

Tommy Bahama Solid Costa Sera 2-Piece Blue Cotton King Shams

Tommy Bahama

Do you have pillow shams that don’t fit your pillows correctly? If you answered “yes,” give them a quick makeover with these coastal-inspired king cotton shams. The pillow coverings have a light blue shade (also available in white) and distinct leaf quilt stitching.

Blue Cotton King Shams $27.16 Buy now

Sleep Options Premium Twin-Size Waterproof Mattress Pad and Protector

Sleep Options

Don’t forget to keep your kids’ beds fresh and clean, too. Even though there are hundreds of mattress protector options on the market, this one from Sleep Options is durable and trustworthy. The protector stops spills, bodily fluids, and allergens from ruining the mattress. It’s also crafted with terry cloth, so the cover doesn’t make noise as your little ones sleep.

Waterproof Mattress Pad and Protector $19.25 Buy now

Eddie Bauer Basic Plaid 4-Piece Navy Blue 200-Thread Count Cotton Percale Queen Sheet Set

Eddie Bauer

These 200-Thread Count Cotton sheets come in 15 prints, making them perfect for any space in your house. The sheets are soft to the touch, thanks to their 100% percale cotton composition that make the sheets crisp and constructed. Plus, the sheets don’t lose their shape and color after washing.

Cotton Percale Queen Sheet Set $43.21 Buy now

Nautica Saybrook 2-Piece Beige Striped Cotton Twin Duvet Cover Set

Nautica

Make any room feel tranquil with this soft striped duvet comforter set from Nautica. The duvet has warm ivory and beige colors throughout, with hints of mocha to add extra details.

Beige Striped Cotton Duvet Cover Set $111.48 Buy now

Beautyrest 500 Threadcount Damask Stripe Medium Firm King Pillow (2-Pack)

Beautyrest

King-sized pillows tie your bedding together. Of course, they’re also excellent for sleeping, but adding these to your bed makes it look inviting and aesthetically pleasing. Don’t miss out on this pair made with a 500 thread count and 95 goose feathers.

King Pillow Set $66.30 Buy now

The Company Store Legends Hotel Supima Cotton Wrinkle-Free 4-Piece Silver Sateen King Sheet Set

The Company Store

Get in bed with these buttery soft, wrinkle-free sheets. The set is available in 21 colors in sizes twin to California king. In the set, you get one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two king pillowcases.