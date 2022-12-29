You Can Grab Sur la Table’s Seasonal Candles for Less Than $10 Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The holiday season is winding down and therefore, so is the influx of holiday-themed scented candles on store shelves. But if you’re not ready to leave the holidays behind, you don’t have to! Sur La Table is offering its holiday-themed scented candles at major discounts right now, with most 4-ounce sizes going for well under $10.

Just because a candle is themed for a holiday doesn’t mean you can’t burn it after the holiday is over!

White Peppercorn, which was part of the Sur La Table Christmas collection, is a deep blend of spiced citrus and clove with warm notes of amber and cinnamon. It’s herbaceous and has hints of fir and saffron to really drive home that winter fragrance.

Balsam Clove is another one of Sur La Table’s Christmas candles (though it will carry you all throughout winter). It is a fresh combination of fir, pine, herbs, evergreen, and warm cloves.

Though the Cranberry Champagne candle was released ahead of Thanksgiving, its delightful mix of champagne, grapefruit, effervescent, and cranberry can really suit any time of year! Orange and lime zest make the scent bright and light while the sugared cranberry fragrance roots the overall scent in the colder months.

And if you're still pining over PSL season, then you're in luck. The 10-ounce size of Sur La Table's Pumpkin Spice candle is selling for just $10 right now. It's a delicious blend of warm cinnamon bark, spicy clove, and rich vanilla that will pull you back into fall for a few hours while burning.

All of Sur La Table’s holiday candles are made with clean soy wax and offer burn times between 20 and 40 hours, so be sure to stock up now so you have enough candles to last throughout the entire winter season.

