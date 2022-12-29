Kérastase’s Bundle Up & Save Sale Includes Haircare Sets for Unbeatable Prices

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Out of all the things you should treat yourself to before the end of the year, it’s luxury haircare. If you spent the past few weeks shopping for gifts for others, it’s time to spoil yourself. Get ready to ditch your daily shampoo and conditioner that dries out your hair and causes further breakage, and swap it for more efficient options. Luckily, you don’t have to look far for the best haircare sets. Right now, Kérastase is having a bundle up and save 10 percent sale where you can get the brand’s best-selling collections for less.

Kérastase has been known for being a leader in luxury haircare for over 55 years. Their distinct packaging and exceptional formulas deliver results, and give salon-worthy results from your own bathroom. Even though the professsional haircare has a higher price tag than others, experts and shoppers alike confirm that the products are worth every penny. But right now, you can save 10 percent on haircare sets. Ahead, see our favorite ones to shop, but hurry. This deal won’t last long.

Kérastase Blond Absolu Bleached Blonde Hair Care Set — $190.80, originally $212.00

kerastase

Those with blonde hair (natural or colored) know how tough it can be to keep your strands bright like you just stepped out of the salon. Of course, color should be refreshed, but the haircare you use makes all the difference in the vibrancy. That’s where Kérastase’s Blond Absolu Bleached Blonde Hair Care Set comes in. The set has everything you need to treat your hair. You get one Le Bain Cicaextreme Shampoo, one Masque Cicaextreme Hair Mask, one Huile Cicaextreme Hair Oil, and one Sérum Cicanuit Hair Serum. Each contains hyaluronic acid that helps hydrate and strengthens hair to prevent breakage.

Kérastase Chronologiste Total Scalp Hair Revitalizing Hair Care Set — $143.10, originally $159.00

Kerastase

If your current routine isn’t doing it for your hair, it’s time to upgrade to Kérastase’s Total Scalp Hair Revitalizing Hair Care Set. The kit restores your hair to a healthy state that’s full of shine, life, and movement. The set comes with Pré-Cleanse Régénérant Hair Scrub, Bain Régénérant Shampoo, Masque Intense Régénérant Hair Mask, Serum Chroma Thermique Hair Serum, Masque Intense Régénérant Hair Mask. The hair set packs a laundry list of anti-aging ingredients that keeps hair looking its best like, hyaluronic acid (to protect), vitamin E (to protect), charcoal (to purify), and abyssine (for bounce).

Total Scalp Hair Revitalizing Hair Care Set $143.10 Buy now

Kérastase Discipline Hair Care Duo For Frizzy Hair — $73.80, originally $82.00

Kerastase

I’ve been using this haircare set for years now and have only strayed away once. But I quickly returned to it. Kérastase’s Discipline line is a perfect match for those that have frizzy and curly hair that needs some help smoothing strands. The shampoo and conditioner duo restores hair in the shower thanks to its luxurious formula. Speaking of formulas, this one contains the brand’s Morpho-Kératine Complex, which gives manageability and anti-frizz protection.

Discipline Hair Care Duo For Frizzy Hair $73.80 Buy now

Kérastase Densifique Thinning Hair Deep Treatment Hair Care Set —$142.20, originally $158.00

Kerastase

Dealing with thinning hair? This haircare set assists in rebuilding thickness and bounce back to strands. Start with the shampoo, then the mask, and finish with the scalp and hair serum that reduces breakage and “adds substance to thicken hair.” Related story Here’s What To Spend Your Holiday Gift Cards on Before These End-of-the-Year Sales Are Over

Thinning Hair Deep Treatment Hair Care Set $142.20 Buy now

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: