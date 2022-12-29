Here’s What To Spend Your Holiday Gift Cards on Before These End-of-the-Year Sales Are Over

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you ask us, gift cards can sometimes be the best gift to receive during the holidays. Plus, with all of these End-of-Year Sales happening now, it’s the perfect time to shop ‘til you drop. Maybe, there’s a gift that you never got during the holidays or something new to add to your list. Whatever it may be, the last few days of the year bring a ton of major sales.

From Amazon’s New Year Sale to Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale with over 50 percent off, there are endless deals on a variety of items. Treat yourself to marked-down UGG boots, massage gun, or cashmere sweater, to name a few. Not to mention, we’ve found incredible deals on celebrity-approved beauty and jewelry brands as well.

These deeply discounted gifts and much more are definitely worth checking out. We even bet they’ll make anyone want to spend from their own wallets this season too. So, save a bit of cash and ring in the new year with these picks you’ll want to spend your holiday gift cards on.

UGG Bailey Graphic Logo Strap Boot

Image: UGG.

UGG

Believe it or not, UGGs are back in style. And if you love cozy things, there’s no doubt that you won’t love a new pair of UGGs. The Bailey Graphic Logo Strap Boot is the perfect winter boot, and it’s 30 percent off on Nordstrom. So, slip them on to add style, comfort, and warmth to every outfit this season.

Bailey Graphic Logo Strap Boot $126 Buy now

Baublebar Ana 18K Gold Ring Set

Image: Baublebar

Baublebar

Give your New Year’s outfit a finishing touch with this dazzling ring set. Valued at $180, you can get the Ana 18K Gold Ring Set for $44 and just in time if you order now. But looking for more jewelry to add to your collection? Baublebar is currently offering up to 80 percent off on select items, so hurry!

Ana 18K Gold Ring Set $44 Buy now

tarte Gilded Glamour Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow Wardrobe

Image: Tarte.

tarte

Eyeshadow palettes are one of the best things to buy with gift cards. They last for so long and offer a wide array of glam looks. And this Tarte eyeshadow set with 36 shimmery and mate shades will definitely be a go-to staple.

Gilded Glamour Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow Wardrobe $37 Buy now

DARKIRON Massage Gun Deep Tissue

Image: Amazon.

Upgrade your self-care routine with a therapeutic massage tool. DARKIRON’s massage gun relieves pain, soreness, and stiffness throughout the body at 10 different speed levels. The best part is, it’s a whopping 79 percent off on Amazon.

DARKIRON Massage Gun $55.99 Buy now

Lululemon Blissfeel Women’s Running Shoe

Image: Lululemon.

Lululemon

Athleisrure fans are obsessed with Lululemon’s Blissfeel running shoes that are selling out fast. For good reason, these sneakers come in seven unique colorways, a supportive fit, and soft cushioning that’s ideal for daily runs. Discounted prices start just $79 for these stylish shoes, so act fast!

<strong>Blissfeel Women’s Running Shoe</strong> $79-$99 Buy now

Nordstrom Cashmere Essential V-Neck Sweater

Image: Nordstrom.

Anything cashmere is a winter must-have, especially when this chic sweater. All of its 10 beautiful hues are over 50 percent of on Nordstrom, so we encourage snagging a few!

Cashmere Essential V-Neck Sweater $59.92 Buy now

Sunday Riley Night ZZZ’s Retinoid Trio Kit

Image: Sunday Riley.

Image: Sunday Riley.

Wake up with clear, rejuvenated complexion thanks to this Drew Barrymore-approved brand. Sunday Riley’s Night ZZZ’s Retinoid Trio Kit visibly improves fine lines and wrinkles, reduces dark circles, brightens, and evens out the skin.

Night ZZZ’s Retinoid Trio Kit $73.50 Buy now

Zulay Original Milk Frother

Image: Zulay.

Zulay

For just $11, your entire drinking experience will be taken to the next-level. This milk frother at Amazon makes a rich, creamy forth for either your coffee, matcha, or hot chocolate. It’s the mini mixer you never knew you needed until now.

Zulay Original Milk Frother $10.97 Buy now

Virtue Recovery Shampoo

Image: Virtue.

Virtue.

Set new hair goals with this Brooke Shields-loved shampoo from Virtue. It brings hair back to life as it cleanses, strengthens, and softens. Best of all, you can get its largest size for 20 percent off. So, say goodbye to damaged hair for a while thanks to this Virtue shampoo.

Recovery Shampoo $59.20 Buy now

