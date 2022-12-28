Spanx, Calvin Klein & More Are On Major Sale During Zappos’ Intimates Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Just when you thought shopping for the year was over, we’re here to tell you about another sale you don’t want to miss. You probably have done most of your shopping to fill your wardrobe, but when was the last time you updated your underwear drawer? If you can’t remember, you have to check out Zappos’ intimates sale, where you can stock up on bras and panties from brands like Calvin Klein, Spanx, and more for a fraction of the cost.

Zappos has a large selection of intimates on sale just before the end of the year. Whether you like everyday brief-style underwear or lacey ones that make you feel fancy on a weekday, there is something for everyone. You can also shop from an assortment of bralettes and cotton bra options, too. And if you’re not sure which brands to look for, be sure to browse through our list of the best deals to snag before it’s too late.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Zappos is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Calvin Klein Carousel 3-Pack Bikini

Calvin Klein

It’s always a treat when you can find a three-pack of underwear at an affordable price. This set of bikini-style underwear from Calvin Klein has a comfortable fit that you can wear with anything. Shoppers say they’re easy to move in and are perfect for everyday wear.

“I’m very pleased to have found these. The underwear is true to size and is low rise in the back, which I prefer but have so much trouble finding. The underwear is comfortable, and it feels well-made. It’s a good, solid, everyday underwear.”

3-Pack Bikini $24.50 Buy now

Free People Adella Bralette

Free People

If you’ve had your eyes on a Free People bralette, now is your chance to snag one (or two). The Adella Bralette has a detailed design that pairs well with your favorite tops and sweaters. The bralette is crafted with floral lace and mesh lining, with scalloped edges to give the bra a peek-a-boo effect. Related story Tory Burch’s Famous Cloud Miller Sandals Are Finally Under $100 at Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale

Adella Bralette $24.99 Buy now

Spanx Everyday Shaping Brief

Spanx

Spanx’s Everyday Shaping Brief has the same smoothing technology that the brand’s shapewear and bottoms have. The briefs add tummy control without being too tight and uncomfortable, and also adds a seamless finish for your behind, too. The briefs are great for smoothing out any bulges that your clothes create and help fabrics not to cling.

Everyday Shaping Brief $21.70 Buy now

Hanky Panky Daily Lace Cheeky Brief

Hanky Panky

If you want to treat yourself to some panties that aren’t so basic, snag this pair of lace cheeky briefs that you can wear daily — not just on occasion. The underwear has a high-rise silhouette with a “leg-lengthening high-cut leg line,” the brand says.

Daily Lace Cheeky Brief $26.18 Buy now

Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette

Calvin Klein

Don’t forget to stock up on some comfortable bras while you’re shopping for new intimates. This cotton bralette has a pullover silhouette with a racerback shape. The bra also has a flexible logo band that doesn’t dig into your skin.

“Seriously, love this bra,” one shopper raved. “I am a size 40DD, and the XL fit perfectly and wasn’t tight around the waist. The material is breathable and surprisingly supportive! I like to wear this around the house, biking, and doing light active sports. Recommended for ladies who hate the tight sports bra feel and would rather go braless but can’t!”