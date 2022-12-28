These Luxe Scented Hand Soaps Are Chic, Hydrating, & 70% Off Their Usual Price at Costco Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Between flu, RSV, and COVID-19 rearing their heads this time of year, it’s prime hand-washing season — which can mean that dry winter skin on our hands is getting drier and drier with every wash. There’s only so much you can do to combat this when you’re out and about scrubbing up for 20 seconds, but in the comfort of your home, you should make sure to have an ultra-hydrating hand soap that can help repair the damage to your parched skin. Costco Sisters on Instagram spotted that Costco is currently having an amazing deal on just that, with a four-pack of luxury scented hand soaps so chic they look like they came straight from a hotel selling for under $12 right now.

Soap Culture’s hand soaps are seriously aesthetically pleasing and all formulated with coconut oil for maximum moisturizing. The four-pack currently on sale at Costco includes these luxe scents: Sweet Orange, Eucalyptus Mint, Coconut Vanilla, and Lavender Thyme. And what makes the $11.99 price tag at Costco right now even more amazing is that this set typically retails for around $40 — the current price on Amazon. (If you didn’t have a Costco membership yet, this may be the sign you’ve been waiting for — you can get one here.)

For an unbeatable price on these high-quality hydrating hand soaps, hustle on over to your nearest Costco — or, if you’re willing to pay top dollar and a Costco membership isn’t for you, you can get the same set on Amazon for $39.90.

For another hydrating hand soap option that’s more wallet-friendly than the full-price Soap Culture set, you can also snag a 3-pack of Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day hand soap in limited-edition Iowa Pine for $24.21 on Amazon now.

Iowa Pine Hand Soap (3-Pack)

Mrs. Meyer’s.

Formulated with olive oil and aloe vera, these soaps will keep your hands squeaky-clean without stripping away moisture, and the refreshing pine scent can keep that holiday cheer going just a bit longer through the new year.

There’s nothing like dry skin to get, well, under your skin — so make sure your hand-washing tools are as hydrating as can be with one of these soap sets!

