Shoppers Call This Under-$10 Scalp Oil a ‘Miracle in a Bottle’ for Dry, Itchy Winter Skin

When your scalp is suffering, it can be hard to think about anything else. Not only is the dryness and itching uncomfortable, but it can come with symptoms like flaking, scabbing, and even bleeding that are downright impossible to ignore. Those of us who suffer with chronic scalp conditions know that finding the right treatment can be a long and frustrating journey as we try to ride these symptoms out — but we have reason to believe that As I Am’s oil treatment for dry and itchy scalps might just be the product that finally puts your scalp woes behind you.

Formulated with salicylic acid, olive oil, and tea tree oil, As I Am’s oil treatment has been raved about by shoppers dealing with every dry scalp issue you can think of, from conditions like scalp psoriasis, dandruff, or seborrheic dermatitis to irritation from cold winter weather. Currently available for under $10 on Amazon, this “miracle” treatment boasts maximum effectiveness for an unbeatable price.

Olive & Tea Tree Oil Treatment

As I Am.

One shopper struggling for a year with scalp psoriasis calls As I Am’s oil treatment “my new holy grail,” writing: “The results are the absolute best I’ve had in the last year that I’ve been struggling, I am so relieved I found these products!!”

“It has been almost 20 years that I have suffered with dandruff and now seb derm,” another satisfied reviewer wrote. “After one day of applying this oil mixture to my hair the itchy scalp was reduced by 80%. I was shocked!!!! I combed out flakes the size of fingernails from my scalp. It is now almost 3 days and my hair is flake free!!! I cried for joy!!!!”

This product is intended as a pre-wash treatment, to be massaged into your scalp and through your hair, then left to sit for 20 minutes before shampooing. For extra penetrating power, add a blast of heat via a heated towel wrapped around your hair, a blow dryer, a heat cap, or a steamer, and note that some shoppers report leaving it in for up to an hour or even overnight, depending on what your scalp needs.

A less-than-perfect scalp comes for us all at one time or another, and the winter can be especially brutal on those of us dealing with discomfort. As I Am’s oil treatment could be the hydrating, healing product your dry scalp needs.

