I’m A Retired Barre Teacher & I Swear By This Active Wear Brand — Here’s Where to Shop

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As a former barre teacher, I’ve spent many years testing different active-wear brands. From some of the most popular household name brands to shops just starting out, it’s safe to safe I love a good pair of comfortable leggings. Now I clock in nine to five as a shopping and beauty writer, where I still get to browse the best outfits to wear to a workout — I just don’t show off my new finds in front of a class any more. One brand that became a staple in my closet? Beyond Yoga.

Beyond Yoga is known for its buttery soft leggings and tops made for movement. The brand has an inclusive size range that includes plus sizes and maternity options too. I fell in love with Beyond Yoga’s signature Spacedye material for my workouts and running errands. The material is soft against the skin, has the right amount of stretch, and doesn’t cause any chafing, thanks to their products not having an outside seam. For five years now, the brand’s leggings, sports bras, and pullover tops have been rotated into my daily wardrobe. Now, you can stock up on shopper-loved pieces at Zappos.

Ahead, see my favorite picks that you can add to your cart right now.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Zappos is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Beyond Yoga Spacedye Slim Racerback Bra

Beyond Yoga

Before I found this racerback bra, I lived in ones that were tight and made moving around uncomfortable and restricted. The Spacedye Slim Racerback Bra has a slim fit and is so soft you don’t even realize you’re wearing a sports bra. Whether I’m doing cardio or taking a barre class, this bra has the best fit for any activity.

Slim Racerback Bra $58.00 Buy now

Beyond Yoga Spacedye At Your Leisure High-Waisted Midi Leggings

These active leggings come in a variety of colors to match your mood. From bright tones to calm cream shades, you can snag a pair to match your sports bras and tops. The leggings have the brand’s Spacedye fabric: A mix of buttery soft, and moisture-wicking materials. The pants have a four-way stretch that moves with your body as your go through your day or favorite workout class. The leggings also have “no outside seaming for reduced irritation and chafing.” Related story Brooke Shields’ Secret to Healthy Hair Is This Virtue Shampoo That Takes Care of Overworked Strands — Get It on Sale

High-Waisted Midi Leggings $97.02 Buy now

Beyond Yoga Lounge Around Midi Joggers

Beyond Yoga

If you’re looking for an everyday pair of joggers to wear, you have to check out this pair. The Beyond Yoga joggers are lightweight and have a drawstring that makes tailoring the pants’ fit to your liking a breeze. The pants also feel soft against the skin — making them also a great option to sleep in.