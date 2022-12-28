Brooke Shields’ Secret to Healthy Hair Is This Virtue Shampoo That Takes Care of Overworked Strands — Get It on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s almost the new year, and chances are that you’re looking to switch things up in your life. Maybe, you have new fitness goals or want to learn a new language. But if healthier hair is among your resolutions, then we have fantastic news. Ulta is offering a massive hair care sale that you’ll want to stock up on pronto. And we bet, it will help you reach your hair goals in no time.

The Jumbo Love sale lets shoppers save on large sizes of cult-favorite shampoos and conditioners at a low cost. And let’s just say, there’s a celebrity favorite among them. Brooke Shields swears by Virtue’s Recovery Shampoo to save her “overworked hair”, per Marie Claire. And its 4.7 rating on Ulta proves that shoppers think it’s a lifesaver for damaged hair too.

Right now, you take 20 percent off the Recovery Shampoo. Don’t forget, this discount only applies to the largest size. So, in other words, shoppers can get 17 ounces for $59 that’s typically worth $74. And trust us, you’ll want to grab all you can get of this ultra-nourishing shampoo.

Virtue Recovery Shampoo

Recovery Shampoo $59.20 Buy now

Virtue’s Recovery Shampoo is perfect for stressed-out hair. It takes care of dry, damaged, and dull hair as it brings it back to life. Take for instance, Shields’ hair. The actress particularly needs it as a result of the excess heat styling while working. And thanks to a potent keratin ingredient, the hydrating shampoo leaves her hair along with many other’s so healthy and soft.

“I have spent hundreds of dollars trying to tame my fine, dry, frizzy hair. Virtue is a keeper. First shampoo that makes my hair soft and manageable,” said an Ulta reviewer.

Many other celebrities like Jennifer Garner and Anne Hathaway have been known to use Virtue products as well. And if you ask us, the brand's Recovery Shampoo and more are worth adding to your hair care collection.

So, ring in the new year with the Recovery Shampoo and more Virtue products at such an unbelievable price during Ulta’s Jumbo Love sale.

Recovery Conditioner

Image: Virtue. Virtue

Of course, you can’t forget a deep conditioner when taking care of your damaged hair. It hydrates, softens, renews, and rebuilds frayed cuticles along with brittle ends.

Recovery Conditioner $70.40 Buy now

Full Shampoo

Image: Virtue. Virtue

Looking for a volume boost for your hair? Try this Full Shampoo from Virtue that does just that along with thickening and cleansing the excess oil in hair.

Full Shampoo $59.20 Buy now

Virtue Full Conditioner

Image: Virtue. Virtue

This fellow Virtue conditioner helps to give body to your hair as well. It moisturizes and thickens, making it a great choice for those with fine hair.

Full Conditioner $70.40 Buy now

