If 2023 is going to be your year of improving your cooking skills, then you’re going to need some high-quality cookware to make sure your food is top-notch. Right now, Rachael Ray’s Wayfair cookware sets are massively marked down during the site’s End-of-Year Sale, so you can pick up an entire kit-and-caboodle of cookware that will make cooking so much more enjoyable (and tasty, too!).

One of Ray’s bestselling cookware sets on Wayfair is the Create Delicious Hard-Anodized nonstick set, which comes with 10 pieces of aluminum cookware and coinciding glass lids. This set comes with all the essentials for any at-home chef: two saucepans, two frying pans, one sauté pan, a Dutch oven, three lids, and a slotted spoon for easy stirring.

Ray’s 14-piece Classic Brights set comes with two saucepans, two frying pans, a stockpot, and a sauté pan for all your basic cooking needs. The set also comes with a baking sheet and three cooking utensils so you can outfit your entire kitchen with Rachael Ray accessories. This set is nonstick, made with durable aluminum, and comes in an array of fun colors.

If you’re more into baking than you are cooking, Ray has a bakeware set that is right up your alley (and over 50 percent off right now on Wayfair!). The 10-piece Cucina bakeware set comes with two baking sheets, a muffin tin, four cake pans, two loaf pans, and a lid for easy storage. Everything comes with Ray’s nonstick coating, so cleanup is a breeze.

