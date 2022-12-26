These Car Seat Covers Are a Lifesaver For Traveling With Pets & You Can Get Them For 45% Off Right Now

Are your furry friends traveling with you during the holiday season? If so, the inside of your car may have already taken a hit — from claw marks, excess fur, drool, and countless other little messes our pups make so easily. It’s not too late to save your vehicle from further damage for the drive home, though — Amazon is currently offering a major sale on highly-reviewed seat covers that make traveling with your fur babies a total breeze to clean up.

Urpower’s car seat covers for pets stand out for a few reasons. They come with side flaps that protect not just your car seats, but the inside of your car doors from damage, and the shape is easily convertible so it can fit in a backseat, inside a trunk, or be styled as a hammock-style seat. The fabric is 100% waterproof (and muddy paw-friendly), and formulated with non-slip rubber backing so your pup won’t be sliding around as you drive. If you have a dog who needs to be strapped in, there are seatbelt attachments too.

Car Seat Cover for Pets

URPOWER.

These seat covers are as cleverly constructed as they are easy to clean, and over 22,000 five-star reviews say this product has made a major difference in how they travel with dogs and cats alike. The best part? It’s on sale for a whopping 45 percent off, currently retailing for less than $25.

URPOWER Car Seat Cover for Pets $24.58 Buy now

“Travel with a cat doesn’t have to be a pain,” writes one satisfied shopper. “You can really just fold this up and have your back seat back ready to be there for people…I’m glad I don’t have to clean my back seat of my car for *hours* and still be unsure if it’s all contained.”

“This cover has been a game changer for more comfortable transport for my dog, easier clean up and keeping my seats looking good,” writes another reviewer.

If you’ve been looking for a way for your pet passengers and human passengers to be able to equally enjoy your backseat, these pet seat covers may just be the answer! Shop today while this sale is still in effect.

