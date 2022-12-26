Now that Christmas is over, it’s time for another very special holiday season: the laziest time of the year. New Year’s resolutions can wait until January 1, and all we want to do for the next week is snack on holiday leftovers and wrap ourselves in warm layers until the weather perks up — and Costco has the perfect uniform for us to do just that, now back on shelves for under $20. If you’ve been looking for an excuse to sign up for a Costco membership, this just may be the sign you needed.

Costco Buys on Instagram spotted the annual favorite back in stock and shared the good news: Ladies Plush Robes are back and better than ever, in white with beige trim or light blue, each selling for just $16.99. Shoppers familiar with these plush robes from years past quickly flooded the comments to sing their praises.

“These are fantastic and so soft and cozy..highly recommend,” one satisfied customer writes. “I love my robe!!” writes another. “It’s super soft warm and plush. It’s long which I really like too.”

If you don’t have a Costco membership but your hankering for a cozy plush robe has been activated, Amazon has some great picks for under $20 too, like this Moonqueen premium women’s bathrobe currently on sale for $19.99.

Premium Women’s Bathrobe

Moonqueen.

The robe comes in pink or white, and is made of 100% microfiber coral velvet, which means it’s both velvet-soft and quick to dry if you pull this on after a shower or bath. We also recommend wearing this for all-day lounging, but we won’t have to convince you of that once you try it on.

‘Tis the season to be cozy from head to toe, and to keep out the winter chill by whatever means necessary, so give yourself the gift of a super-soft long robe you’ll never want to take off.

