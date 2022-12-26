This Jaw-Dropping Deal on Lululemon’s ‘Cute, Sturdy & Incredibly Comfy’ Running Shoe Is One You Don’t Want to Miss

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Even though Christmas has passed, it’s still the most wonderful time of the year — for shopping, that is. We’ve caught the best sales pre-holiday. Now it’s time to start thinking about the end-of-the-year deals. One you don’t want to miss? All of the markdowns that Lululemon is offering right now. Of course, you can always shop the “We Made Too Much” section, but these running shoes are on sale as part of the brand’s end of the year finds.

The Blissfeel Running Shoe is an excellent option if you’re seeking a new pair. They have the right amount of cushion, support, and durability that you need if you’re an avid runner. And, if you’re just looking for a comfortable pair of shoes to run errands in and wear daily, you will love them too. So what makes the shoes so comfortable? Lululemon’s attention to detail makes the running shoes desirable. They’re crafted with a midfoot frame that adds additional foot arch support while moving. They also have a “pressure-mapped outsole that increases traction and flexibility,” the brand says.

Lululemon Blissfeel Running Shoe

Lululemon

Blissfeel Running Shoe $79 — $99 Buy now

Shoppers can’t get enough of the shoes and rave about them through reviews. One common compliment is that Lululemon’s Blissfeel Running Shoe is “so comfortable.” The running shoes have over 1,100 five-star reviews that make them hard to resist buying. “These are cute, sturdy, and incredibly comfy shoes. I got the all white, and they are crisp and bright. The cushion is great for running, bodyweight, and HIIT. I’ll be getting other colors for sure!” one reviewer writes.

If you have any worries about the shoes, one reviewer puts those to ease. “When I first put these on, I was worried they’d be too structured around the ankle and cause rubbing, but once I started running, I was really happy with the feel of them,” they said. “I even bought a second pair! I’ve tested them both outdoors and on the tread and have been equally happy with them in both scenarios.”

“I was pleasantly surprised with just how comfortable these were right out of the box — no breaking-in period required,” another said. “The balance between cushioning and support is just perfect. Wearing them during training for a half marathon, and normally I end up with some foot issues and pain but not with these.”

The shoes are already selling fast, so hurry and add yours to your cart before it's too late. If you also need some new gear to match your new shoes. make sure to snag this cropped tank top and these Align High-Rise Pants.

