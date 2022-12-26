Nordstrom Rack Has Up to 90% Off Deals on Cold Weather Must-Haves From Madewell, Sorel, Michael Kors & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that Christmas is over, it’s time to focus on yourself and pick up a few winter things that weren’t under the tree. If you have yet to receive a gifted coat to brave the arctic temperatures outside, now is the best time to add a new one to your collection. Luckily, you don’t have to search too far to find one. Nordstrom Rack has a sale where you can save up to 90 percent on select items — even on cold weather must-haves.

Right now, you can snag warm puffer coats from Michael Kors that help you look stylish while bundling up. You can also get a pair of Western-inspired boots from Frye that typically retail for $328, for a fraction of the cost. And don’t forget to add some layering pieces from Madewell to your cart. Nordstrom Rack has you covered no matter what you need to stock up on. Happy shopping!

Michael Kors Stand-Away Collar Short Puffer

Michael Kors

If you’re looking to change up your outerwear this year, a coat with a pop of color is the easiest way to do so. This puffer from Michael Kors is a must-have thanks to its bright and cheerful color. It’s also 71 percent off now — making it even more irresistible.

Madewell Elwood Knot Front Top

Madewell

Hitting the slopes this winter? If “yes,” you know how important it is to layer up. Even though you need warm layers, you still want to look cute. Thankfully there’s this top from Madewell. It works well under sweaters and jackets, and has an adorable tie on the front for a casual aprés ski look.

Frye Marissa Medallion Inside Zip Tall Boot

Frye

Freezing temperatures call for boots, and when you’re sick of throwing on your favorite UGG boots, reach for these Western-inspired knee-high boots. They have a true-to-size fit and a polished leather finish. And right now, they’re up to 72 percent off.

Cole Haan Hooded Down & Feather Jacket

Cole Haan

Puffer coats keep you warm no matter how extreme the winter conditions are. Instead of adding a coat that makes you look washed out, snag this one from Cole Haan that flatters any figure.

Sorel Caribou OTM Waterproof Bootie

Sorel

Keep your feet warm and dry with Sorel’s booties. The boots have waterproof materials that are no match for ice, snow, and rain. They also have a high-traction lugged sole.

Kate Spade Pearl Embellished Knit Beanie

Kate Spade

Occasionally beanies are hard to pull off. They either have an odd shape at the top when you put them on, or they make your hair flat. That’s why we love this beanie pick from Kate Spade — it has the perfect shape and always makes for a good hair day. The pearls are also eye-catching and add a luxurious detail.