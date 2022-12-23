Costco Is Offering a Great Deal on Luxury Bath Towels That You’ll Probably Need for All Those Extra Holiday House Guests

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Are you preparing to host for the holidays? If so, you know there’s no such thing as having too many spare sheets and towels on hand, between holiday spills, unexpected plus-ones, and inclement weather. If you’re a Costco member, stocking up just got easy: Our favorite wholesale store is having a killer sale on luxury bath towels that you’ll want to get your hands on right away, guests or no guests, with prices under $10.

Costco Does It Again, one of the best eagle-eyed Costco deal hunters out there, spotted these cozy bath towels and shared a pic for interested parties, noting that they’re currently on sale for just $7.99. These boho luxury bath towels are marked down from $10.99 and come in green, blue, gray, and pink, depending on what’s available at your location. The dreamy pattern and fringe make these a stylish addition to any towel rack, and as many commenters note, you can almost see just how soft these are from the photo. If you’re not a Costco member yet, the holiday season is a great time to join — click here to sign up for a membership today.

If you’re not ready to become a Costco member, don’t worry — we made sure luxurious, affordable bath towels are available to you too. These Chakir Turkish Linens luxury bath towels are currently marked down 20% on Amazon and come in under $36 for a set of four 100% cotton towels your family will love.

100% Cotton Premium Turkish Bath Towels

Chakir Turkish Linens Store.

The towels come in ten different cozy colors — and, best of all, six of those colors can ship in time to get to you before Christmas. These eco-friendly, hotel-quality towels are highly absorbent and deliciously fluffy, and we won’t blame you if you give your guests the towels you have at home and keep these for yourself!

Turkish Bath Towels (Set of 4) $35.19 Buy now

Whether you’re dashing out for a final Costco run or just clicking buy now at home, it’s not too late to snag those final essentials for a successful holiday hosting season. Give your guests a cozy stay they’ll look forward to every year starting with towels that make them feel like they’re in a spa, all for a super-affordable price.

Before you go, check out our gallery below: