Shopping Super Last-Minute? These Ulta Beauty Gifts Have Same Day Pickup

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Have you waited until the last minute to get gifts for friends and family? If you’re anything like me, chances are you’ll be scrambling and running around the next few days, trying to find the perfect present to stick under the tree. To save us all time, I discovered that Ulta still has plenty of beauty gifts for everyone in stock. And, if you place an order online by December 24 at 3 pm, you can pick it up the same day — yes, you can get gifts in time for the holidays!

Ulta’s same-day pickup works in three steps. First, place your order online, check for an email or text alert that your order is ready, and then head to the store to pick up. The whole process typically takes two hours, but it can take longer due to holiday demands. Be sure to check your local store hours to make sure you get to the store before closing. Ahead, see our favorite picks that you can get in time.

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

This viral hair-drying brush makes getting ready in the mornings a breeze. The brush moves through all hair types without getting stuck and tangled. It also smooths hair and gives it a voluminous, salon-worthy blowout.

“Never using a flat iron again,” one shopper says. “I just bought this after reading all the great reviews everywhere and watching Youtubers use it. Looks just like when I get my hair cut, and they blow dry it with a round brush which I tried and can’t do myself. This really grips the hair gently. The oval shape is absolutely great for getting volume just where you need it. It was so fast to use, even for my first try. I love how it’s just one step and done,” they added.

Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Kit

For a quick, last-minute gift that you can pick up before Christmas, grab this haircare set from Olaplex. The set includes the brand’s best sellers: No.0 Intensive Bond Building Hair Treatment, No.3 Hair Perfector, No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, and No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner. Each product repairs strands and makes hair three times stronger.

Morphe 35XS No Silent Nights Artistry Palette

If you're still searching for a gift for a makeup lover, add this palette to your cart ASAP. You get 40 shades, from shimmery festive eyeshadows to lighter bases. The eyeshadows are highly pigmented and easily buildable.

T3 SinglePass Curl Ceramic Long Barrel Curling and Wave Iron

This curling wand is perfect for anyone — for beginners to hair-curling veterans. The wand makes creating waves, volume, and an effortless look a breeze. The wand heats up in seconds and doesn’t get tangled in hair as you move through. You also only need one pass to get shiny and long-lasting curls.

It Brushes For Ulta Prismatic Face Brush Set

For an easy gift this season, grab a few sets of these face brushes. The brushes have a “custom-cut, ultra-plush brush heads and specially designed holographic handles,” the brand says.

