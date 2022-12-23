Shoppers With ‘Every Single Skin Issue Out There’ Saw ‘Immediate Results’ After Using This Retinol Serum With Over 15,000 Five-Star Reviews

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that we’re coming to the close of another year, it’s time to take a look at your skincare routine and toss out anything that no longer sparks joy (or serves results for your skin). If you haven’t added a serum packed with retinol to your lineup, now is the best time. Retinol serums help smooth uneven skin tone and fade lines and wrinkles. Luckily, you don’t have to search far. Shoppers swear by this $39 serum that has over 15,000 reviews.

Dermelect’s “red bottle” serum is packed with transformative ingredients for the skin, like retinol, retinol palmitate, and retinyl acetate. And if you’re new to retinol, here’s a quick recap on what it does: It’s a form of vitamin A that provides a laundry list of benefits liike reducing the appearance of lines and wrinkles, smoothing uneven skin tone and stimulating collagen production — which is necessary for firm, bouncy, and youthful skin. The Outcrease Retinol Trifecta Serum promises to treat your skin and delivers visible results.

The serum absorbs into your skin instantly, which helps it to penetrate deeply into pores to reap the full benefits of the serum. And, the best part? It’s not sticky like some other formulas. The dropper is another feature to talk about. It has an easy-to-use applicator that dispenses the right amount of serum each time.

Over 15,000 shoppers love the Outcrease Retinol Trifecta Serum and give it rave reviews. One called it a “game changer,” before adding, “I have noticed a significant change in texture and tightening of my skin. My skin glows and feels supple and hydrated. I highly recommend this product.”

Shoppers also confirm that the retinol serum gives visible results that make a difference for their skin. “This is magic in a bottle. I have all kinds of shin issues, the biggest is sensitive, and this feels amazing on my skin, and I have had zero irritation!” another wrote.

“Heaven for my skin! I have seen immediate results, and I have every single skin issue out there!” a final shopper said. “This magical mix of the perfect acids and natural ingredients are flat-out amazing! Discoloration is fading fast, and large pores are smaller and cleaned out. At first less, blemishes, now none! Wrinkles are fading. It’s youth in a pretty red bottle.” Related story These Digital Gift Cards & Online Classes Are Perfect Last-Minute Holiday Gifts

If you have any skin concerns, we’re convinced that this serum deserves a spot in your daily routine. Dermelect’s Outcrease Retinol Trifecta Serum retails for $39, but from December 27 until December 30, you can save 15 percent on holiday gift sets. You also get a chance later in the month to score 20 percent off on purchases that total $60 or more with the code NY20 (from December 31-Januaary 6).

