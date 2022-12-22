This Unlikely Retailer Has Markdowns on Home Decor Picks From Barefoot Dreams, Corkcicle & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been shopping since Black Friday, we know how expensive that can be. No matter if you were treating yourself to a few new things you had your eyes on, or taking advantage of all of the sales that have happened over the past few weeks, we’re here to cross one more thing off your list: Shopping for your home. Right now, Zappos has markdowns on home decor that you don’t want to miss.

Adding new items to your space is a quick way to make it feel fresh and new. Zappos has throws, candles, and drinkware on sale now, which makes it even easier to give your home a quick reset before the new year. You can save nearly $55 on a Barefoot Dreams throw that looks great on any couch. You can also add easy-to-hold Corkcicle cups for you and your guests to your cart for under $20. Ahead, see the best picks that tyouo don’t want to miss.

Barefoot Dreams CC Words of Inspiration Throw

Barefoot Dreams

It’s no secret that Barefoot Dreams’ blankets have some of the softest fabrics and textures. And if you haven’t added one to your home yet, now is the time. Right now, you can snag this words of affirmation throw for nearly $54 off.

Throw Blanket $91.35 Buy now

Homesick Michigan Candle

Homesick

Homesick candles make a great addition to any home, especially if you’re in a new city or state. There are also options for special occasions like job promotions and other special events that deserve recognition.

Michigan Candle $26.60 Buy now

Bokser Home King Linen Sheet Set

Bokser Home

These linen sheets will quickly become a favorite, according to shoppers. The sheets have a soft and breathable material that keeps you cool as you sleep. And thanks to the set’s 100 percent French linen fabric, the sheets stay in tip-top shape even after you wash them. “Super soft and cool when sleeping,” one reviewer wrote. “I got both the Bokser Percale and Linen sheets, and the linen is my favorite by far.”

Linen Sheet Set $172.99 Buy now

Corkcicle 12 oz Stemless Cup

Corkcicle

If you love hosting, make sure you’re stocked up on this stainless steel cup that cups and drinks cold for your and your guests. The cup is easy to hold and maneuver as your walk around chatting with friends. Related story Oprah-Loved Vionic Has 55% Off Deals on Stylish Boots & Sneakers That Offer ‘Ultimate Arch Support’

“They fit in my hand just great,” one shopper said. “And, just as advertised, they keep cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot! And the easy open lid keeps stuff from falling in my beverage when I am in the hot tub. The unicorn color is perfect. White with a magic glitter that is fun in any light.”