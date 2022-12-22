This Pediatrician-Approved Mascara for Tweens Just Became a Staple in Kate Hudson’s ‘Wake-up Makeup’ Routine

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s something about celebrities’ must-have beauty products that make us want to try them. After all, they definitely know a thing or two about looking glamorous. Take for instance, Kate Hudson. Recently, she revealed all the makeup products she uses in her morning routine on Vogue Beauty Secrets. While there are a ton of goodies we’re looking to try ourselves, one particular staple stood out because it’s actually meant for tweens and teens. The actress first tried Petite ‘n Pretty Fully Feathered Mascara in the video, and her eyelashes never looked better. The best part is, this volumizing product adds more definition to your lashes for only $16.

Hudson herself said that she loved how black the mascara looked on her eyelashes. But it also looks amazing thanks to how it lifts, thickens, and lengthens, making it a worthy purchase. It may not be lash extensions, but we guarantee that it will make your eyes appear just as flawless.

Petite n Pretty Fully Feathered Volumizing Mascara

Fully Feathered Volumizing Mascara $16 Buy now

One reviewer vouched, saying “This mascara does not smudge under my makeup it stays flawless, it stays voluminous, and makes my lashes feel luxurious at such a good price that cannot be [beaten].”

Best of all, the Petite ‘n Pretty product is pediatrician, dermatologist and ophthalmologist-approved. So if your teen loves to share your makeup, then this mascara is the perfect fit. Plus, it comes in a kid-sized brush that’s also great for those with short lashes.

So, give the Petite 'n Pretty Fully Feathered Mascara a try in your daily routine. It's always good to have mascara options, especially when it's celebrity-approved.

