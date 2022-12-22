6 Under $40 Nordstrom Gifts You Can Still Buy Online & Pick Up In Store

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are just three days until Christmas, and that means we’re entering the final days to secure last-minute gifts. Whether you have a few people to shop for or just one more to cross off your list, we have the best solution for you. Nordstrom is offering in-store pickups on some of the best gifts until 3 pm on December 24th.

It’s overwhelming trying to gather every gift you need on such a time crunch. Thankfully this year, Nordstrom has extended their pickup days and times. All you have to do is go online and check that your local store is offering pickup. From there, submit your order, and within a few hours, the store will have your items ready. Aside from making this an efficient way to shop, it also cuts down on the stress of having to deal with navigating through crowds and cluttered aisles, hoping to find the perfect gift.

Ahead, see our favorite picks that you can buy online and then pick up in-store, just in time to put them under the tree.

Dior Lip Oil

Dior

Even though I already own a few of these lip oils, I added them to all of my Christmas lists this year (you can never have too many, right)? Dior’s lip oil is so good, it’s gone viral on TikTok and has been sold out a few times. If you need a last-minute gift, you can’t go wrong with the oil that hydrates, and adds a hint of color and shine to the lips.

Lip Oil $38.00 Buy now

Nest Fragrances Holiday Scented Candle

Nest

Pretty candles make the best last-minute stocking stuffers and gifts. If you’re running out of time to pick up a gift, snag this Nest candle — it has a gorgeous, festive jar and fragrant notes of pomegranate, mandarin orange, pine, cloves, and cinnamon. And to top it off, there is a hint of vanilla.

Holiday Scented Candle $18.00 Buy now

Moonlight Eco Pajamas

Nordstrom

Don’t overthink presents this season. Instead, grab this best-selling pajama set from Nordstrom. The pajamas come with a button-down top and comfortable-fit drawstring pants. The fabric is also soft to the touch. Related story Oprah-Loved Vionic Has 55% Off Deals on Stylish Boots & Sneakers That Offer ‘Ultimate Arch Support’

Pajama Set $44.00 Buy now

BP. Fawn Adjustable Faux Fur Slipper

BP.

These under $20 slippers make a great gift for teens! The slippers are soft, fluffy, and have bright and fun patterns and colors.

Faux Fur Slipper $19.90 Buy now

Charlotte Tilbury Iconic Mini Lip Trio Set

Charlotte Tilbury

This Mini Lip Trio Set includes three of Charlotte Tilbury’s most loved shades — even Pillow Talk. The lipsticks go on smoothly and leave lips moisturized all day. The best part? You can pick the set up at your local Nordstrom just in time for the big holiday.

Mini Lip Trio Set $32.00 Buy now

Kate Spade My Love Cubic Zirconia Heart Stud Earrings

Kate Spade

Still need some ideas for a last-minute gift? These earrings from Kate Spade make an excellent choice for anyone on your list. The heart-shaped studs have the right amount of shine and have the brand’s signature logo on the backs.

Heart Stud Earrings $38.40 Buy now

