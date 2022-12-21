Shoppers Are Impressed With This ‘Holy Grail’ Body Serum That Helped Smooth Rough, Bumpy Skin After Just One Use

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When acne, bumpy spots, uneven skin tone, and keratosis pilaris (known as KP) call, it can be extremely frustrating trying to find a solution that actually works. There are so many solutions on the market that promises to take care of your skincare frustrations, but too often, they don’t work. When you have concerns like treating acne and other bumps, it’s key to add an exfoliating serum that hydrates and soothes. One serum that shoppers swear by and urge you to add to your daily lineup is Oui The People’s Resurfacing Body Serum — a “chemical exfoliant serum that smooths rough skin & unclogs pores—all while you sleep,” the brand says.

The Resurfacing Body Serum provides visible results in just a few uses. Thanks to its potent formula that’s packed with AHA, BHA, and PHA acids which are known to gently exfoliate the skin and slough away dead skin cells. On the ingredients list, you will also find salicylic acid, which helps to unclog pores and soothe breakouts. All of the ingredients work together to smooth, brighten, and clear.

Shoppers love the formula so much, they dub it a “dream body serum.” One said, “the texture is so appropriate for the body. It feels so luxurious and, at the same time, very effective. I have a bumpy chest and back, and this stuff is clearing it up, and my skin feels great during the process. The product does not leave skin flaky or irritated.”

“Holy grail status,” one reviewer wrote. “I have dry, flaky skin with a bit of eczema, and Cheat Sheet makes my skin feel like a baby’s butt. I don’t know how much is left in the container, so I try to use it sparingly. That said, a little goes a long way. I love that it doesn’t leave my skin feeling sticky or slimy like many other KP products.”

And since the body serum actually provides results, it has users asking, “where has this been all my life?” One final reviewer said, “I have only used this three times, but I was so impressed I had to jump on here to leave a review. I’ve struggled with KP forever, and only a heavy-duty glycolic lotion has ever helped smooth my legs, but this stuff is a miracle in a bottle. I used it the first night I got it and was amazed to wake up to smoother legs overnight.”