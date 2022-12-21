Cariuma’s Shearling-Lined Sneakers Are Back After Selling Out 2x Last Year & They’re The Only Shoes You Need This Winter

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Winter is all about bundling up from head to toe. And if you prefer to keep the cold from creeping into your toes, then we’ve found a next-level pair of sneakers. Cariuma’s OCA High Therma shoes make you forget what you know about sneakers in the winter. They are literally winterproofed thanks to their water-repellant material and fuzzy shearling-lining. Now officially back to shop, these high-tops have already started to sell out once again. They sold out two times last year, so it’s likely that they won’t last for long. So, snag these Cariuma sneakers in either camel or black suede now. We guarantee that they’re the only shoes you need this season.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

If you ask us, the OCA High Therma is the perfect shoe for those who always have cold feet. They’re so cozy and toasty that you no longer need bulky snow boots or thick socks. The best part is, the thermal pair is designed to endure snow, slush, and chilling temperatures.

Cariuma OCA Therma All Camel Suede

Image: Cariuma. Cariuma

OCA Therma All Camel Suede $149 Buy now

And did we mention that these shearling-lined sneakers also come in another best-selling style from Cariuma. The Caturi version looks just as cool and warm with the only difference being the shoe’s accents and cost. Both of these thermal styles’ prices range between $149 and $169, and they are totally worth it. When it comes to the ultimate winter shoes, shoppers have not been disappointed with these durable Cariuma high tops.

“These sneakers make my feet happy. They keep my feet toasty warm for when I have to shovel snow or walk the dogs,” said a reviewer. “I am wearing them with everything-jeans, sweats, tights, and a dress. The only shoes I need this winter!”

So, try out Cariuma’s OCA Therma or Caturi style that’s available now in either women’s or men’s sizes. Plus, two trees are donated for every pair you buy. Talk about doing some good for both the environment and your closet. Related story Shoppers Are Impressed With This ‘Holy Grail’ Body Serum That Helped Smooth Rough, Bumpy Skin After Just One Use

Cariuma Caturi Camel Suede

Image: Cariuma. Cariuma

The Caturi puts a spin on the original design with multi-colored shoelaces and a white sole. They’re slightly more expensive than the OCA Thermal. But if you like more of a stylish flair, then opt for this pair.

Cariuma OCA Therma All Camel Suede in Black

Image: Cariuma. Cariuma

Cariuma’s OCA Thermal in black is great for those who like minimal color. It keeps things sleek and classic with its dark tone.

Raven Stove Top Tea Kettle $ Buy now

Before you go, check out this slideshow below