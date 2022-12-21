Kristen Bell’s Secret to Eliminating Redness Is This Under $40 Skin Tint

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There is no shortage of impressive beauty products on the market. Lately, we’ve seen makeup that doubles as skincare take the spotlight, and it’s no surprise why. These two-in-one products cut down on the amount of time it takes to get ready and provides double the benefits. One beauty staple we can’t get enough of? Saie Beauty’s Slip Tint — a moisturizer with a hint of tint to smooth skin. It even has earned an A-list following, with celebrities like Kristen Bell praising the moisturizer.

Saie’s formula is so good that celebs like Kristen Bell reach for it in their skincare routines. The actress loves the coverage and, most importantly, the SPF protection it offers — “life wouldn’t be life without SPF,” she said in a previous interview. The Slip Tint promises to deliver a smooth and blended finish without having to use a ton of the product. So how does it work? The tinted moisturizer is packed with skin-nourishing ingredients hyaluronic acid (to deeply hydrate), licorice root extract (to brighten and refine skin), pansy flower (to defend against free radicals), and mineral zinc oxide (which gives a dose of clean SPF protection).

Even though the Slip Tint’s impressive formula is enough to make you add it to your cart immediately, its fast application is also another feature to take note of. All you need is a few pumps of the product. Then, take your favorite brush or sponge and blend it into your skin. If you prefer to use your hands, don’t worry about having a streaky finish, the tint still goes on flawlessly.

The skin tint also has capitated shoppers too. “This is my holy grail face product. I use it daily for light coverage and a beautiful glow. I only need a little bit each day for light coverage. I also love how Saie will color match you,” one writes.

“Love this,” another reviewer says. “It keeps my face hydrated, happy, and protected from the sun. It lasts all day (even though I am not always good about reapplying). It is sheer and not too heavy, but my skin looks flawless with just a touch of concealer. The last tinted sunscreen I used was heavy and hard to blend, but not Saie. Please make this forever!”

Those with mature skin also swear by the skin tint for a hydrated and seamless look. “This is really a great product. It goes on so smoothly. Your skin looks like perfection! At 45 with slightly aging skin, we look to do everything to keep it healthy, dewy, natural, and this definitely helps with that,” a final shopper explains. Related story Shoppers Are Impressed With This ‘Holy Grail’ Body Serum That Helped Smooth Rough, Bumpy Skin After Just One Use

If you ask us, this Skin Tint should be a staple in your daily makeup routine. So head to Saie now and snag a tube for yourself. We promise you won’t regret it.

