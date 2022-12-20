Shoppers Are Buying These Ugg Ultra Mini Boot Dupes In Multiple Colors: ‘The Lining Is Like a Cloud’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

This season a few pairs of shoes have reached superstar status, like the shearling Birkenstocks and, lately, the mini UGGs that have been sold out everywhere. There’s something about a coveted product being out of reach, especially after you decide you need them for yourself. Ever heard the saying, “the heart wants what it can’t have?” if you haven’t stopped thinking about adding a pair of the best-selling UGGs to your wardrobe, you have to give these Ultra Mini Boot Dupes from HSN a try.

HSN has plenty of UGG Ultra Mini Boot Dupes from Bearpaw in stock, and they’re a fraction of the cost. The boots have the same low profile as the original pairs. They also have a shearling lining to keep your feet warm too. And if you’re worried about the boots having the same comfortable feel that UGGs provide, one shopper confirms how great they are: “I love this boot. It is a little bit due to sizing up but not too bad. Warm, comfortable, cute, and waterproof. And the lining is like a cloud.” The boots come in a classic brown color and five other shades, and shoppers aren’t hesitating to buy multiple pairs. “Bearpaws never disappoint me, very well made. I ordered the iced coffee color and the black and the taupe for a gift,” another reviewer. wrote.

Bearpaw Suede Micro Boot in Iced Coffee

Bearpaw

This brown suede pick looks so similar to the OG UGG Ultra Mini Boot. The shoes have the same low fit, shearling lining, and suede material. But this pair from HSN costs a fraction of the price of a standard pair.

Suede Micro Boot $69.99 Buy now

Bearpaw Suede Micro Boot in Black

Bearpaw

If you prefer a darker color that doesn’t show as much wear and tear, reach for these boots in black. They have the same excellent Bearpaw technology, too.

Suede Micro Boot $69.99 Buy now

Bearpaw Suede Micro Boot in Indigo

Bearpaw

Tired of all your shoes having the same shades every season? Think outside of the box and opt for a true indigo shade. These suede mini UGG alternatives have a rich jewel tone to them without being too loud to wear with your favorite outfits.

“I bought the blue and will be back for the pink!” one shopper says before adding, “so comfortable right out of the box. They are true to size. I bought the blue leg warmer with them, and they are a perfect match. Do not hesitate, buy these boots!” Related story The Adorable Barefoot Dreams x Disney Collection Is on Sale at This Unexpected Place & Deals Start at Just $18

Suede Micro Boot $69.99 Buy now

Bearpaw Suede Micro Boot in Olive

Bearpaw

Olive green is trending this year, and what better way to incorporate it into your wardrobe than with a pair of mini boots that you can wear with anything? These mini suede boots will look great paired with a cream shearling coat or your favorite leggings.

Suede Micro Boot $69.99 Buy now

Bearpaw Suede Micro Boot in Taupe

Bearpaw

When shopping for boots, make sure you keep taupe on your “to consider” list. The color is still on the neutral side but has a hint of pink.

Suede Micro Boot $69.99 Buy now

Bearpaw Suede Micro Boot in Orchid

Bearpaw

Hear us out: You need a pop of color in your closet. No matter your style, adding a bright hue to your OOTD is essential — it adds a fun and flirty detail to your look and can instantly elevate it. These mini boots from HSN are the simplest way to add some brightness.