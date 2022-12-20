If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Just like Oprah, we’d put Barefoot Dreams blankets on our list of favorite things too. Not only are they luxuriously soft, they also look so sophisticated. You can easily elevate your space by placing one over your couch or bed. As if we didn’t love enough, they released a collaboration with Disney that we’ve had our eye on ever since it first dropped. There’s everything from cozy joggers and beanies, to gift sets for infants. The collection rarely ever goes on sale, but right now you can score some seriously good discounts at one very underrated online retailer.

Zappos put a ton of Barefoot Dreams x Disney collection pieces on sale, and deals start as low as $18. Whether you’re a fan of good ol’ Mickey and Minnie, Toy Story, Elsa, or The Mandalorian, there’s something for every type of Disney fan. There’s even super cute Prince and Princess sweaters for your pets.

If you love Disney or know someone who does, we definitely recommend checking out all the great discounts you can score today. Plus, Zappos offers fast and free shipping every day, which is pretty great if you ask us.

Wondering what kind of cute things you can snag? We rounded up a few of our faves. Check those out below.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Classic Disney Logo Throw

IMAGE: Barefoot Dreams Barefoot Dreams

As if Barefoot Dreams’ CozyChic blankets weren’t already good enough, the brand made this super cute version featuring classic Mickey and Minnie logos. The blanket typically goes for $188, but you can get it on sale today for just over $130. Such a great deal on a throw blanket that’s sure to last! Related story This Tula Cream Kept Even My Driest Spots Moisturized All Day & It’s 40% Off Right Now

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Classic Disney Logo Throw $133 Buy now

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Classic Disney Mickey Mouse Socks

IMAGE: Barefoot Dreams Barefoot Dreams

Not only are these socks super soft and cozy, the classic Mickey ears make it extra special. We absolutely adore the simplicity of these! There are two colorways to choose from: cream/carbon and carbon black. Right now, they’re on sale for $18.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Mickey Mouse Socks $18 Buy now

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Disney Robe

IMAGE: Barefoot Dreams Barefoot Dreams

You’ll be comfy and cozy all winter long with the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Robe. Depending on the color you choose, it features an embroidered Mickey or Minnie on the back and chest. One shopper wrote that it’s so soft and warm. Right now it’s on sale for just under $100. Considering it’s original price is nearly $160, you’re getting a great deal.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Robe $99 Buy now

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Classic Mickey Mouse Beanie

IMAGE: Barefoot Dreams Barefoot Dreams

Speaking of staying warm, this Barefoot Dreams beanie will keep your head nice and toasty all throughout the season. Plus, the color is super versatile and you just can’t deny how cute it is!

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Classic Mickey Mouse Beanie $35 Buy now

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Disney Minnie Mouse Set (Infant)

IMAGE: Barefoot Dreams Barefoot Dreams

This gorgeous gift set is perfect for Disney moms and their little ones. Included in the set are a bodysuit, a blanket, and a plush toy, all inside that adorable suitcase. There’s a set for Mickey, Pooh, and Dumbo, to name a few. It’s typically $188, but on sale for just $105. We love that it’s a gift you can give year round.

Barefoot Dreams Minnie Mouse Set $105 Buy now

Zappos has so many other Barefoot Dreams’ Disney items on sale. So be sure to check them all out today and take advantage of the deals while you still can.

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: