The Best Winter Socks Under $50 For a Cozy & Warm Fit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s finally the time of the year when you have to bundle up to keep warm. And even though many of us turn to sweaters, scarves, and puffy coats, one thing you might have forgotten to upgrade this season? Your socks. No matter if you have a drawer packed with cozy pairs, there’s alwasys room for more! Maybe you have a few pairs that you love to wear all winter, or you’re searching for some new ones to wear with your favorite boots and loafers, these winter socks should cover all of your needs.

When shopping for the best winter socks, be sure to keep a few things in mind. First, look at the fabric that the socks are made with. Ones with wool and soft cotton will keep your feet warm and dry through the seasonal elements. Next, you want to make sure the socks aren’t too bulky, unless you’re looking for ones to wear to bed and lounge in. You want to snag a few pairs that work with your shoes and look seamless under your pants. But for days lounging inside, you want to look for ones with the fluffiest fabrics possible. Luckily, no matter what you’re searching for, there is no shortage of impressive winter socks this season. You can choose from brands like Barefoot Dreams, Skims, J. Crew, and more!

Ahead see the best and warmest) pairs of winter socks.

Stylegaga Slouch Knit Socks

Stylegaga

If you’re looking for a stylish pair of socks to wear with your favorite pair of Birkenstocks this winter, stock up on this four-piece set from Amazon. The socks are warm, have the right amount of thickness, and slouch. One shopper called the socks “perfect” before adding, “These are perfect with leggings and sneakers for the gym during winter. They are soft, roomy, and wash well. Will wear them with ankle boots and skinny jeans too.”

Slouch Knit Socks $22.90 Buy now

Hue Scalloped Rib Socks

Hue

These scallop-edged socks make wearing something warm on your toes enjoyable. Hue’s socks have the softest rib-knit fabric that is easy to pull on and off. “Love them,” one shopper said. “These are the most comfortable socks I have worn in years. They do not bind, but they stay in place and do not sag. They wash perfectly, with no shrinkage. I bought three pairs to try them, and ended up with 12 pairs!”

Scalloped Rib Socks $21.00 Buy now

Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Heathered Socks

Barefoot Dreams

Barefoot Dreams is known for its cozy, viral throws, but did you know the brand also makes socks? This pair has the same coveted fabric to keep your feet warm all winter.

Related story This Anthropologie Candle Brand That Shoppers Call 'The Greatest Ever' Is on Sale This Weekend Only

Heathered Socks $18.50 Buy now

Nordstrom Snug Comfort Chenille Socks

For days spent lounging on the couch, you need to have some socks that make snuggling up that much better. This two-pack from Nordstrom has a soft and fluffy texture that keeps you warm all day.

Chenille Socks $11.40 Buy now

UGG Leslie Graphic Crew Socks

UGG

If you still need to add to your sock collection for winter, it doesn’t get much better (or warmer) than these socks from UGG. The pair has the cutest heart designs on them and just the right amount of fabric that keeps your feet warm without feeling too bulky.

Graphic Crew Socks $17.95 Buy now

Bombas Lightweight Calf Sock

Bombas

You can never have too many socks that work with your boots. Bombas’ four-pack has the best lightweight design that comes up to your calf, making them an excellent match for the days you throw taller boots on. The socks e crafted from the brand’s fine gauge knit — a “breathable, soft-to-the-touch feel.”

L.L. Bean Merino Wool Ragg Socks

L.L. Bean

These comfy, and chic patterned socks should be on everyone’s list when looking to update their sock drawers. They’re made with wool and are one of the brand’s softest pairs of socks.

Wool Ragg Socks $34.95 Buy now

J. Crew Cashmere-Blend Trouser Socks

J. Crew

Now that we’re all wearing pants, you most likely need a pair of socks that you can effortlessly wear underneath. This cashmere blend pair from J. Crew feels luxurious on your feet and makes it easy to slide your feet into your favorite shoes. Right now, you can stock up on the socks for under $35, but hurry. These won’t last long.

Cashmere-Blend Trouser Socks $34.50 Buy now

Skims Cotton Blend Sport Socks

Skims

Skims’ has some of the best bodysuits and dresses that flatter all figures, but these socks are something to chat about too. The pack of five has a ribbed design and crew fit that actually stay up and don’t slouch. The socks come with two pairs of brightly colored ones and three neutral-toned ones. And they’re made from soft cotton, which keeps you warm and cozy.