Pet Parents Say This Self-cleaning Litter Box Has ‘Saved a Lot of Time & Headache’ — & It’s on Sale

Having to clean your cat’s litter box is a chore no one wants to do, but it must be done on a regular basis to keep odor to a minimum and your cat’s space hygienic and usable. To bypass the daily cleaning, PETKIT created an automatic self-cleaning litter box that pet parents say saves so much time and is totally worth the price tag — and you can even save $300 on the box if you act right now.

The PETKIT Pura Max Self-Cleaning Litter Box is completely app-controlled. It features three modes for cleaning (auto, scheduled, and manual) and the auto and scheduled cleaning removes waste as soon as your cat leaves the litter box. Furthermore, the box’s smart sensors keep track of your cat’s health by taking note of how much she weighs, when she uses the bathroom, and how long she’s in there.

The box is able to hold 15 days’ worth of waste, so you can go scoop-free for up to two weeks.

The PETKIT Pura Max normally sells for $799, but you can snag it right now for just under $500.

“I have been using this litter box for over 4 months, and I am very pleased with it,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I just love the fact that it is always clean for them and how customizable the settings are. We have it auto-clean after 30 minutes from when either cat exits the box and that seems to be enough time for the poop/pee to solidify in the litter [and] keep the track marks to a minimum … This has saved us a lot of time and headache and while the price is pretty steep, I think it was worth it.”

Another reviewer added, “Setup was more than easy. I plugged it in, started up the app, and it connected instantly. The motor is very quiet, the quietest of all the litterboxes I’ve tried yet … This Pura Max is the most hands-off litterbox I’ve owned and is something I’d definitely recommend for cat owners.”

So if you’re tired of having to deal with your cat’s waste on a daily basis, give the PETKIT Pura Max a go while it’s steeply discounted.

