Julia Roberts Swears By This Lancôme Product To Put the Finishing Touches on Her Red Carpet Look & It’s Only $20

Chances are, you’ve switched up your go-to mascaras a couple of times. But ever tried a mascara that delivers a red carpet-ready look? Well, consider that found because this celeb-approved mascara will take the spotlight in your makeup bag. Julia Roberts swears by the Lancôme Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Mascara to put on the finishing touches. The actress wore it when she attended the Academy Museum Gala this past October, per Byrdie. And let’s just say, it delivered a natural length so gorgeous that it’s already in our shopping carts. Best of all, this volumizing mascara from Lancôme is currently 26 percent off so act fast!

Now only $20, the Lash Idôle mascara will surely leave those even with the shortest lashes impressed. It instantly lifts, lengthens, and gives fullness to eyelashes without any clumps. And thanks to its curved brush, it fans out lashes to accentuate the eyes. It’s basically like lash extensions in a jar, if we say so.

The best part is, this weightless gel formula actually softens your eyelashes while wearing it. It’s infused with a white tea extract that nourishes each lash and it’s still suitable for sensitive eyes. And did we mention that this Lancôme mascara lasts up to 24 hours smudge- and flake-free?

But don’t just take our word for it. So many reviewers claim that this lash-lifting & volumizing mascara is a must-have product.

“I have tried just about every mascara on the market and this was the best,” said an Amazon reviewer. “It goes on smoothly and elongates my lashes beautifully. Doesn’t cake up or have that gloopy texture so many other mascaras do.”

So if you believe Lancôme’s Lash Idôle mascara might be the best one yet, then don’t hesitate to snag it now. It’s on sale for less than $21 on Amazon and Sephora, and you don’t want to miss out.

