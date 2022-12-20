If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s nothing worse than picking up your beverage after forgetting about it for a few minutes and taking a sip of room-temperature wine or beer. But if you have a great insulating beverage holder at the ready, you’ll never have to drink warm beverages again. And right now you can pick up a tumbler from of the best beverage-insulating brands on the market for just a fraction of their original price.

Right now, YETI is hosting a sale on their Rambler line on Amazon. You can save 30 percent off both the brand’s wine tumbler and slim can insulator and keep your drinks cold throughout next year and beyond!

The YETI Rambler Wine Tumbler is a 10-ounce stainless steel wine glass that features a double-wall vacuum to keep chilled drinks cold without ice. The tumbler is dishwasher safe, rust-resistant, and can be taken camping or to the beach without you having to fear breaking a delicate wine glass during transport.

And the YETI Rambler Colster Slim Can Insulator is perfect for all you seltzer lovers. It can hold a standard 12-ounce slim can and keeps it locked away inside thanks to YETI’s Load-and-Lock gasket. Both the Colster insulator and the wine tumbler come in so many fun colors, you can get one for everyone in your friend group to keep track of who’s drink is whose.

Both YETI drink insulators normally sell for $25, but you can get them for just under $18 during this Amazon sale. They’re great for hanging out outdoors, slow sippers, and anyone who enjoys a crisp, cold beverage.

