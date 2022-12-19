This Super Cozy Barefoot Dreams Beanie & Scarf Set Is on Sale for $35 Today Only

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s always room for a new cozy item, especially if you’re someone who’s always cold. And with the new year around the corner, it’s time to refresh your wardrobe with new classics. Matter of fact, we’ve got our eyes on a couple of winter pieces that’ll keep us warm this season from toasty UGGs to affordable cashmere sweaters.

But if you ask us, you can’t miss out right now on this beanie and scarf set from an Oprah-approved brand. For today only, ’ Cozychic Camo Beanie and Scarf Set is on major sale thanks to Zappos’ Mystery Deal. However, there are only a few hours left to grab it now for just $35 so act fast!

Let’s be honest, Oprah knows best when it comes to comfort items. And a selection of Barefoot Dreams’ ultra-soft knit pieces has been known to make her favorite things list. So, it’s no question that the Cozychic Camo Beanie and Scarf Set is definitely a fit you’ll want to bundle up with this season.

Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Camo Beanie and Scarf Set — Indigo

Image: Barefoot Dreams Barefoot Dreams

Cozychic Camo Beanie and Scarf Set $46 Buy now

Designed with an all-over camo print, this accessory set comes in either an army green or indigo blue tone. It’s typically worth $92 but you can get either style at $35 or $46, respectively. And trust us, any Barefoot Dreams product that’s up to 60 percent off is a rare deal.

There's no better duo to keep you warm on the go. This oversized scarf and snug beanie both deliver style and warmth for any occasion. So, dress warmly for the next snowfall with this Barefoot Dreams Set that's discounted today only.

Cozychic Camo Beanie and Scarf Set

Image: Barefoot Dreams. Barefoot Dreams

For those who love an unbelievable deal, opt for this army green version right now. Today’s your last chance to snag it on sale for just $35, so hurry!

Cozychic Camo Beanie and Scarf Set $35.19 Buy now

