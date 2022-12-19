Shoppers Say Their Hands No Longer Look Like ‘Crispy, Crumpled Paper’ Thanks to This $14 Cream

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The official start of winter is still a few days away, but we’re already feeling the effects of colder temps on our hair, nails, and skin. If dry hands are something you’re struggling with right now, we’re right there with you. So when we came across Dermelect’s award-winning Timeless Anti-Aging Daily Hand Treatment, we just had to put it on your radar. According to shoppers, it’s a winter skin savior. Not to mention, an award winner as well. Best part? It’s super affordable for the amount of benefits you get. Plus, Dermelect has two big promotions coming up where you can save on this and so much more.

The Timeless Anti-Aging Daily Hand Treatment is described as having a “luxurious formula” that will “immerse your hands in a silken glove of moisture.” It’s said to be non-greasy and won’t leave any residue. In addition to being an ultra-hydrating hand cream, it also contains ingredients that will help firm the skin, reduce the appearance of age spots, and visibly smooths the look of crepey skin. It’s also water reactivated, which is great if your dry skin is due to frequent hand washing.

With all of the things this hand cream does, it’s pretty surprising how affordable it is. It comes in two sizes: a 1.7-ounce tube and a 4-ounce tube. If you want to try it for yourself, prices start at just $14. Other luxe hand creams can cost more than double. So, Dermelect’s Timeless hand cream is one you’ll want to add to your bag ASAP.

But if you want to wait until after the holidays are over, the skincare brand is running two promotions worth having on your radar. The first is running from December 27-30, where you can take 15% off holiday kits and score a free Rapid Repair Cream on orders over $60. From December 31-January 6, the brand will be offering 20% off purchases over $60 using a code.

Wondering what actual shoppers think? One customer said the hand cream is simply miraculous. "Even if I forget to apply it some days and only use it before bed, it works immediately to moisturize my hands and for hours afterwards," they wrote. "I use a liberal amount and extend it to my upper arms and elbows. It's not heavy or greasy, has no scent, and makes my 70-year-old hands look younger immediately."

Another shopper said the product has been so amazing, their hands “no longer appear like crispy, crumpled paper.”

While another wrote, “This product has done what no other could do and that’s give me soft and supple hands! I have tried countless others and NONE have given me the results that I got from this wonderful hand cream! Will definitely be purchasing again.”

If you’re curious about the anti-aging effects, one shopper in their 50s-60s said the cream worked for them. They wrote, “This diminished the age spots on the back of my hands tremendously. My hands feel really soft and smooth. It’s every thing I hoped for and I won’t use anything else!”

Dermelect’s Timeless Anti-Aging Daily Hand Treatment is just $14 for the 1.7-ounce tube, and $22 for the 4-ounce. With the peak of winter on the horizon, we highly recommend snagging one to see what it can do for you and your hands.

Again, if you’re willing to wait until after the holidays are over, Dermelect has two big promotions coming up that are definitely worth taking advantage of. The first begins on December 27, where you can save 15% on holiday gift sets including ones with the Timeless hand treatment (as shown above). From December 31 to January 6, Dermelect will be holding another sale where you can take 20% off your purchase of $60 or more. There are so many great products worthy of being part of your beauty routine, so be sure to keep those dates in mind.

