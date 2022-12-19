Olivia Wilde Never Travels Without This $18 Non-Toxic Deodorant & You Can Get It on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one celeb whose shopping cart we’re dying to get a look at, it’s Olivia Wilde. The multi-hyphenate has been turning heads in Hollywood since her 2004 stint on The O.C., and her recent forays into directing with Booksmart and Don’t Worry Darling have proven more than ever that Wilde has exquisite taste on top of her talent and beauty. In an New York Magazine profile detailing her travel essentials, Wilde shared the all-natural deodorant she can’t live without, and naturally, we had to hunt it down for ourselves — because whatever keeps her smelling fresh through Harry Styles concerts and drama-laden film festivals alike, we need to have ASAP.

Luckily, we didn’t have to look far to find Wilde’s preferred deodorant, Soapwalla deodorant creme. The natural, non-toxic deodorant made from food-grade ingredients is just a click away on Amazon and it’s under $20 too — no outrageous celeb prices here! This isn’t your typical roll-on: the product comes in a jar and you apply to underarms manually, which means if you buy it, you and Olivia Wilde will now share not only a deodorant but a step in your morning routine. The product is totally aluminum-free and paraben-free, formulated instead with lavender, peppermint and tea tree essential oils to keep your pits dry and smelling fresh all day long.

Deodorant Creme

Soapwalla.

Wilde told New York Magazine that Soapwalla’s deodorant is one of her travel essentials, noting that she “wore it to SoulCycle back when I was pregnant and didn’t smell like death after.” Wilde is all about keeping her products natural wherever she can, from her favorite rosehip seed oil-infused lipstick to her all-natural True Botanicals skincare routine, and Soapwalla deodorant is one more way she keeps chemicals out of the equation without sacrificing on quality.

Soapwalla Deodorant Creme $18 Buy now

Wilde is far from alone in her devotion to this product — shoppers love it too, with reviews full of people who have searched far and wide for an effective natural deodorant (or even unnatural!) and found this to be the best one out there.

“GAME CHANGER! No more sweating through my tops,” writes one self-proclaimed “woman who sweats a lot,” detailing her journey through other options on the market. “If you are looking for something aluminum free or struggling with sweating through normal anti-perspirant, give it a try. It’s a life changer.”

Ready for your life to change (with regard to how much you sweat, anyway)? Try this natural deodorant today.

Related story Shoppers Say This Anxiety-Relieving & Interactive Laser Cat Toy Is Their Cat’s ‘Favorite’ & It’s On Sale for Under $20

Before you go, check out these natural cleaning brands that are safe for families in the gallery below: