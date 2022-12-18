This $10 Keratin & Collagen Hair Mask Reportedly ‘Works Miracles’ on Making Your Thin Hair Shinier & Healthier

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever since we grabbed our first hairbrush, we all knew we either wanted Disney princess hair like Priyanka Chopra’s or super-spy-like hair from a number of Anne Hathaway movies. But here’s the thing: that makes time and quite a few holy grail products. Ever since we realized we don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars at a salon, we’ve been on the hunt for some products that give us that sought-after ‘do.

We’ve found hair oils, masks, creams, and everything in between; but this $10 “miracle” mask may be one of the biggest must-haves we’ve ever seen on Amazon.

Vitamins Keratin Hair Mask Deep Conditioner $9.98, originally $13.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Vitamins Keratin Hair Mask Deep Conditioner is an effective repairing and deep conditioning hair mask that helps with various hair concerns like hydration, getting rid of frizz, repairing damage, and repairing breakage. Both moisturizing and restorative, this mask is packed with sought-after ingredients like keratin, castor oil, collagen, biotin, Moroccan Argan oil, and coconut oil to completely revitalize even the most brittle hair.

Perfect for damaged and thin hair, applying this is so easy! Per the brand, all you have to do is apply a palm-sized amount all over your hair with an emphasis on hair ends, and wait up to 10 minutes to rinse out.

With over 14,000 reviews on Amazon at 4.4 stars, this hair mask has become a staple in so many people’s haircare routines. One shopper said it “works miracles,” saying, “This stuff works miracles… by the third time [I applied] I was pleasantly surprised by how silky, shiny and bouncy my hair was. I totally recommend this product 👌.” Another shopper also called it a “miracle,” saying, “This is the best product for my damaged hair. Love it!”

