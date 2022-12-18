Shoppers Have Been Using This Soothing $9 Cooling Rollon Tool for Decades to Relieve Their Migraines

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As migraine sufferers know, when a migraine hits you, whether it be at night or in the middle of work, everything stops. It’s a harsh pain that doesn’t go away for hours on end. Per Mayo Clinic, a migraine is defined as “a headache that can cause severe throbbing pain or a pulsing sensation,” with symptoms like “nausea, vomiting, and extreme sensitivity to light and sound.”

It’s a horrible type of pain a lot of people have to deal with, and those with chronic migraines have their kits at the ready for when they feel it coming. After searching through Amazon, we’ve found quite a few products to battle the pain away; and this new one is not only less than $10, but it’s said to be crazy effective.

Nature’s Life.

Nature’s Life MigraSoothe $9.79 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Nature’s Life MigraSoothe is a refreshing and powerful cooling rollon tool that shoppers swear by for naturally relieving themselves from the pain of migraines. Not only is this a fast-acting medicinal tool, but it’s packed with a blend of essential oils like peppermint and lavender for that sought-after calming, cooling feel. Not only is it fast-acting and super-easy-to-use, but it’s the perfect tool to keep on the go (and use over 100 times per rollon!)

Per the brand, all you have to do to use this properly is to gently apply the rollon in a circular motion on your wrists, neck, and temples to alleviate the pain.

Along with this rollon being one of Amazon’s best-kept secrets, it’s a staple amongst shoppers. One shopper said they’ve been using it for 20 years, saying, “When nothing else is helping a migraine, this has been there to take the edge off (I have at least 20 migraines/mo) for the past 20 years… It’s not like regular peppermint oil. The lavender softens it, and it really does help nausea.”

Related story Oprah’s Favorite Comfy Shoe Brand Has a Big Holiday Sale With 40% Off Deals on Chic Podiatrist-Approved Boots

Another shopper added it’s their “holy grail,” saying, “I’ve been using this since it was ‘Migrastick’ when you could purchase it at the health and vitamin supplant stores. This is the only one that I’ve found I like… When I feel a hard headache getting worse, this will 99% of the time lessen the intensity.”

Before you go, check out our gallery below: