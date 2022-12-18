Priyanka Chopra Says the ‘MVP’ of Her Hair-Care Routine Is This $8 Strengthening & Repairing Hair Mask

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one thing we swoon over every time we see it, it’s Priyanka Chopra’s incredibly luscious locks. We know she’s a glowing goddess, always turning heads in real life and on the red carpet, but even on her lowkey days, her hair is something out of a Disney movie — and now we know her holy grail item for it!

Back in Oct 2022, Chopra sat down with NY Post to talk about all of her favorite things, from her go-to watch and the hair product she says was the game-changer of her haircare routine. She said she’s been loving the Anomaly Treatment Hair Mask, saying, “For years, I was using a very expensive alternative, but this Bonding Treatment Mask is so good and is the new MVP of my hair-care routine.”

Wanna hear the best part? It’s only $8!

Anomaly.

Anomaly Bonding Treatment Mask $7.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Anomaly Bonding Treatment Mask is a powerful repairing hair mask that’s perfect for rejuvenating dry and damaged hair. Packed with nurturing ingredients like Keratin and quinoa, it’s no wonder this mask has become a go-to for adding that extra punch of hydration to any hair type. Both fast-acting and strengthening, this vegan hair mask is also a highly-esteemed newbie in the beauty world, recently becoming a 2022 Allure Best of Beauty Award Winner.

Per the brand, you apply this mask to the mid-length of your hair to the ends after cleansing. You should leave it on for up to ten minutes, up to three times a week, for the shiny hair of your dreams!

One happy customer said this mask is a great alternative to an Olaplex staple, saying, “If you’re looking for a Olaplex #3 alternative then this will work. I’ve tried the other viral Korean dupe, and I like this one as well. Can’t beat the price.” Another Amazon shopper added, “Takes the dryness and frizz out of your hair instantly and repairs it! High quality product.”

This hair mask is available for purchase on both Amazon and Target.

Anomaly Bonding Treatment Mask $7.99 Buy now

