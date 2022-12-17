Shoppers Aren’t Afraid to Talk About Dandruff After Using This Fast-Acting & Kim Kardashian-Approved Brand’s Shampoo

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

For as long as I can remember, there’s always been a stigma surrounding dandruff. We’ve all seen it in shows and movies where someone who has white “snow” flakes falling out of their hair is chalked up to be the dirty, uncaring person to who no one wants to be next. The truth of the matter is that those who have dandruff actually typically have to go the extra mile in their shower routine to try and maintain some control over their itchy scalp, of course, appearances might lead you to believe a different story. There’s nothing sexy about dandruff; even the shampoo bottles have a way of adding injury to insult by being branded in the most uncool way ever. But the latest launch of Kim Kardashian‘s favorite brand Ouai is showing that no longer needs to be the case with their new Anti-Dandruff Shampoo.

Having a flaky scalp is straight-up uncomfortable, and it doesn’t help to have it makes you incredibly self-conscious in the process. Let’s get one thing straight: dandruff is not a portrayal of poor hygiene, and it could happen to anybody. It can be caused by a series of reasons, including dry skin, cold weather, allergies, and other medical conditions. Not only can it be embarrassing, but with so many products that promise to have effective results, it’s confusing to treat. Celeb hairstylist Jen Atkin found Ouai’s latest drop might have just been released, but it’s already standing out from the flock with its impressive lineup of hero ingredients.

Courtesy of Ouai.

Ouai Anti-Dandruff Shampoo $36 Buy now

The Anti-Dandruff Shampoo includes 2% of Salicylic Acid to reduce flaking, itching, irritation, seborrheic dermatitis, and psoriasis without drying out the scalp. Your scalp produces natural oils that are needed to prevent a loss of moisture in your hair follicles, so it’s incredibly important to have a shampoo that will target your dandruff woes but not leave your scalp stripped of oils, as this one does.

It’s also packed with Propanediol Caprylate, which works to detract dandruff from causing bacteria by “creating a diversion to attract and break down overactive sebaceous glands,” according to a press release from the brand. Another call-out ingredient is its use of gentle surfactants and conditioning agents that soothe the scalp and keeps your hair feeling soft, smooth, and hydrated with every use.

Unlike other dandruff shampoos that leave you scrambling to hide before someone comes to visit, it shares the same aesthetically pleasing packaging Ouai is known for, which you’re sure to want to proudly show off in your shower, considering how chic it is.

The scent is another standout feature we're praising for its incorporation of the brand's fragrance Cape Town, which combines ginger, basil, and spearmint for a fresh fragrance with a woodsy note of green fig and tomato leaves.

Here’s to making normal, everyday issues people struggle with a non-taboo topic!

