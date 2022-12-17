Irina Shayk, Margot Robbie & Sydney Sweeney Have All Been Spotted Wearing Tights From Calzedonia Which All Retail for Around $20

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

During the fall and winter season, most of us have found mutual agreement on one simple fashion rule: a simple pair of tights is the way to go. Going for a LBD moment? Add a pair of sheer tights. Want to make an outfit have a bit of an edge? Reach for some fishnet tights. The same guideline is true for just about any other outfit you have during the cold-weather season, and lately, it seems that Calzedonia has become the go-to brand our favorite celebrities just can’t get enough of.

What do Irina Shayk, Selena Gomez, Sydney Sweeney, Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber, and Margot Robbie have in common? They’ve all recently been spotted donning a pair of tights from the popular brand. Seriously, I love a good A-lister recommendation, and when it turns out that copping their look is actually affordable, you can count on me to hop on that trend expeditiously. As the weather gets colder, it’s getting nearly impossible to pull together a look that doesn’t make me look like the Michelin Man and still stay warm. Even changing out of my toasty PJs is a struggle, TBH. But now that I’ve got the DL on where to shop for tights that look fashion-forward, affordable, and serve as the perfect layer to keep warm, I’ll be snagging two of each style ASAP.

Scroll below for the exact pair of tights these celebs were recently spotted in.

15 Denier Resistant Sheer Tights $10 Buy now

The 15 Denier Resistant Sheer Tights were sported by Sweeney at the Dec. 14 launch of her #MiuMiuSelect at the Miu Miu boutique in New York City. Wear these underneath a skirt, dress, or shorts for a layered look. It comes in six different shades.

Sheer polka dot tights $9 Buy now

Tights don’t have to be plain and, when matched up correctly, they can be a total statement piece. Margot Robbie slipped on these polka-dot Calzedonia tights during her recent Variety Actors on Actors interview with Carey Mulligan. As she was sitting down for the interview the entire time, the focus was pulled away from her black dress and instead put on her legs and heels, which looked so stylish with these on.

20 Denier Sheer Garter Belt Effect Socks $3.50 Buy now

Leave it to fashion icon Shayk to opt for a sexy pair of garter belt effect socks that stole the show. These sheer garter belt-effect socks have an invisible toe and sheer edge that ensures all eyes are on you.

