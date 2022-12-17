Shoppers ‘Noticed a Change in One Day’ After Using This Firming Collagen Body Cream — Now On Sale for Only $15

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Long gone are the days when we’d slap on some witch hazel and a makeup remover pad, and call it a day. Nowadays, we have a multiple-step routine for nearly every part of our body: our face, hair, nails, and of course, our body. Our bodies have been good to us, and deserve some love in our self-care routines.

Thanks to a very low-key sale on Amazon, you can snag a body cream that is not only packed with collagen but can help firm up your skin wherever you apply it — all for only $15.99.

The Medix 5.5 Collagen Cream is a firming and tightening body cream that’s perfect for keeping your skin supple all winter long. The skin-plumping cream is packed with sought-after ingredients like collagen, caviar, and aloe vera, making it a must for any self-care routine. Perfect for any skin type, this cream has quickly become a cult favorite for minimizing sagging, fine lines, and wrinkles.

Per the brand, all you have to do is apply and massage this cream onto clean, dry skin. They recommend applying it in more blotchy areas or dark spots, anywhere from your legs to your face.

With over 30,000 reviews on Amazon (and over 25,000 positive reviews), this is a staple in thousands of people’s routines, with most of them calling it “magic in a bottle.” “After over a decade, the lines on my chest are almost invisible (and I no longer look like a sad fast food dinner at the white house), I started using it on my face and have never had an issue with clogged pores or breakouts, and my frown line between my eyes (affectionately named after an ex) has gone away, and my skin top to bottom feels so much better and is in love with this product and always texts it back,” one shopper said.

Another shopper added that they “noticed a change in one day,” saying, “Woke up seeing a slight change, that I’m happy with. Applied this morning to hands, neck and face. I bought it for my hands and neck specifically and already like the results only after 12 hours.”

