Now’s Your Last Chance to Buy an Xbox on Sale at Walmart & Have It Arrive By Christmas 

Still debating on getting an Xbox for your kids this year? This’ll make your decision a little bit easier: Walmart is offering Xbox consoles on sale right now — and they will arrive by Christmas!

Just picture the joy on your child’s face when they open the Xbox they’ve been begging you for all year (not to mention the joy in your wallet when you save almost $60!). The Xbox Series S Holiday Console is available online for just under $240, which you can pickup in a local store or ship to your home for free.

The Xbox Series S is an all-digital gaming console, with the games saved in the cloud. This means it takes up less space all-around — another huge win for moms! It also comes with the console and a controller in a cute holiday-themed package, so you can open it up to play right away.

And this isn’t just a great gift for kids. With thousands of games available digitally for all age groups, a new Xbox would make anyone on your list happy. Forget fighting in the crowds and stressing about finding the perfect thing. Just add this new Xbox to your cart and relax as some Christmas magic (and free shipping!) makes your loved one’s holiday dreams come true.

Shop the Xbox Series S Holiday Console below — but act fast if you want it to arrive by Dec. 25.

Xbox Series S Holiday Console

The Xbox Series S is the smallest Xbox available, as it supports an all-digital library only. You can access thousands of games online, where all your progress is saved in the cloud. This makes a great gift for any gamer in your life, and at 20% off, it's a great deal, too!

