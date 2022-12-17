Here’s How to Get Margot Robbie’s Exact ‘Babylon’ Premiere Nails For Less Than $20

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If I could channel red carpet-glam in my daily life, I would. There’s something so elegant and regal that comes with watching stars one by one waltz onto the carpet, appearing in gorgeous clothing along with the perfect makeup and hair. While the celebs that make the best-dressed lists are almost always lauded for their main attraction of the evening, such as their vintage designer gown or custom two-piece set, I’d argue it’s the smaller details that truly pull the look together. Case in point? Margot Robbie’s recent head-turning outfit she wore at the Babylon premiere on Dec. 15.

Although it was the actress’ halter criss-cross black dress with a high slit that commanded attention for the evening, I was stuck obsessing over her chic minimal manicure. Luckily for us all, her manicurist Tom Bachik just broke down the exact products he used to create the nail art—and it calls for two shades of Essie nail polish retailing for less than $10 each.

I love it when I can imitate an A-lister’s look at a price that doesn’t require me to ration out next month’s budget. Whether it’s snagging those leggings Selena Gomez was recently spotted in, or that blanket Kim Kardashian snuggles up to regularly, there’s joy in sharing a mutual love for the small things. That’s why Robbie’s totally affordable nail look is a game changer for those of us who don’t have access to a salon 24/7. And it’s a style you can create in the comfort of your own home whenever you want.

According to Bachik, he chose to start by shaping the nails in a short, strong square. The shape you chose is crucial to the final vibe you create, with stiletto shapes offering a bit more of a fun twist while square screams professional and dainty. After giving Bachik a manicure, he went on to cleanse the nails and apply one thin coat of Essie’s here-to-stay base coat. If you already have a base coat in your cabinet, it will work just as well. Now for the fun part: color!

The Barbie star’s nails called for a thin coat of Essie’s glossy shine finish polish in the shade skinny dip, which you can purchase on Amazon for just $8. After letting the color set and dry for a minute, Bachik went in using another one of Essie’s glossy shine finish polish in licorice. With a detail brush, the artist was able to delicately create small triangles on the outside corner of each nail. Though a brush will certainly make this easier to achieve and less intimidating, the same can be done with the help of nail tape to create sharp lines.

Once you’re done with the design, you can follow in Bachik’s footsteps and finish it off with Essie’s gel setter top coat or you can—again—use any top coat you have in your home already. Because cuticle care is equally as important as the rest, Bachik’s final step was going in with the brand’s apricot cuticle oil.

I don’t know about you, but being that this is the perfect going-out nail look and can also pass for an office aesthetic too, it’s one I plan on wearing all the time.

