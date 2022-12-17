Julia Roberts Has Sworn By This Gentle & ‘Magical’ Skincare Staple For Over 30 Years

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

This is not a drill; we found a product that Julia Roberts adores! Not only that, she loves it so much that she’s been using it for nearly 40 years!

She previously told HollywoodLife that her first-ever big makeup purchase from Lancome was their iconic eye makeup remover. She said, “Bi-Facil eye-makeup remover was my first-ever Lancôme purchase. I walked up to the makeup counter at Richards department store back in the ’80s, took a deep swallow, and bought it.”

So not only is this makeup remover super effective and insanely loved, but it’s been a part of Roberts’s skincare routine since the 80s. What more could we possibly want?

The LANCÔME Bi-Facil Double-Action Eye Makeup Remover for Sensitive Skin is an award-winning and effective eye makeup remover that not only takes off every drop of dirt and grime, but it leaves the skin feeling refreshed and baby soft!

If you've been on the internet for the past few years, then you know how important it is to double cleanse your skin, since every TikTok dermatologist has been talking about it! You don't have to sacrifice one or the other when it comes to this eye makeup remover because it has an oil base for lifting off the eye makeup and water to fully cleanse.

Made with a lipid concentrate to instantly remove even stubborn waterproof makeup, it’s no wonder this has been considered the number one makeup remover in the U.S.

Along with Roberts loving Lancome and its products, it’s also approved by stars and royals alike, like Kylie Jenner, Lupita Nyong’o, Kate Middleton, the late Princess Diana, and Marisa Tomei, to name a few.

Per the brand, applying this Lancome product is super easy! Before each use, shake the bottle and go to saturate a cotton round before wiping it all over your eyes to remove the makeup.

Both available in Nordstrom and Ulta, shoppers can’t get enough of this remover, so much so that they keep coming back to buy more for years at a time. One Nordstrom said this Lancome makeup remover is “almost magical,” saying, “This has long been my favorite eye makeup remover- and I can wear a LOT of eye makeup… I also like the design of the bottle’s dispenser- it prevents one from quickly pouring out too much of the precious stuff and wasting it. Love it, love it, love it.”

Another shopper added the same sentiment, also calling it “magical,” adding, “This takes anything off. Seriously. And it’s so gentle on my skin!”

