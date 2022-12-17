These Oprah-Approved Slippers Are 25% Off at Nordstrom & Make the Perfect Last-Minute Gift

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s the last weekend before Christmas (*cue Catherine O’Hara-level scream from Home Alone here*), but there’s still time to pick up a few last-minute gifts. If you’re feeling stuck, let Oprah help! Her favorite slippers are 25% off right now at Nordstrom, and they make the perfect present for anyone on your list who needs to feel pampered (so, basically everyone!).

Barefoot Dreams has made Oprah’s favorite thing’s list several times, and it’s easy to see why. They have a collection of super soft items, from their amazing cardigan to their plush throw blanket, that are perfect for cold winter days. Their slippers are like pillows for your feet — with different material options from a soft knit to a fluffy microfiber.

Plus, their pretty neutral colors and durable rubber sole elevates these slippers to luxury status. And right now, you can get them at a fraction of the price at Nordstrom! Many of the colors and sizes will arrive before Christmas, making this deal even sweeter.

Shop a few of our favorite Barefoot Dreams slippers below.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Malibu Slipper

Courtesy of Barefoot Dreams Barefoot Dreams

Made with CozyChic fluffy knit (a cloud-like material that’s super comfy and super soft), these slippers also have memory foam cushioning. You’ll want to live in these beautiful slippers, which come in heather dusty rose with white trim or heather silver with pearl trim.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Malibu Slipper $48 Buy now

Barefoot Dreams Herringbone Slipper

Courtesy of Barefoot Dreams Barefoot Dreams

These fuzzy, herringbone-patterned slippers take comfort to a new level. They come in a warm cream-stone or a cool pewter-cream pattern. Related story This Powerful Under Eye Balm Visibly Reduces the Appearance of Crows Feet in ‘Just a Few Days’ & It's $19 Until Midnight

Barefoot Dreams Herringbone Slipper $36 Buy now

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Rib Slipper

Courtesy of Barefoot Dreams Barefoot Dreams

Made with CozyChic plush knit with a rib-pattern texture, these dark grey slippers are the perfect gift for anyone on your list. They are just the right amount of cozy for those who don’t like too much fluff (they also come in cream or silver ice!).

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Rib Slipper $51 Buy now

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: