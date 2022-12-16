If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

‘Tis the season for holiday savings! Whether you’re still looking for a good last-minute gift to give someone on your list or you could use a pre-holiday pick-me-up, we’ve got a sale you definitely should check out. Tula, a skincare brand beloved by celebrities like Mandy Moore, is holding a BIG Holiday Sale where you can save 40% off supersized versions of some of their best-selling skincare products, holiday scrubs, and more. The sale is only going on for a limited time only, so we highly recommend taking advantage of all the incredible deals while you still can. Trust us, you really don’t want to miss out.

Tula is offering some really great deals, but one that’s definitely worth your while is the 40% off Supersize products. For instance, their best-selling 24-7 Moisturize Hydrating Day & Night Cream, with over 3,500 perfect five-star reviews, typically costs $54 for a jar. The supersize version of the cream will typically set you back around $90. But right now, you can get the larger version for $53. Yeah, that’s less than the price of the regular sized. With a deal that good, how could pass it up?

Again, the sale lasts for a limited time, and no code is needed. You can find the products included in the sale here. If you’re wondering what’s worth getting, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorites. Check those out below.

Tula’s Hydrating Day & Night Cream is described as the “perfect do-it-all” moisturizer. As is advertised, the moisturizer is said to provide you with ultimate hydration all day long. It can also help transform your skin from dull and tired to “supple, plump, and glowy.” One of our shopping writers tried the cream herself and said it kept even the driest spots moisturized. Right now, you can snag the supersize version of the cream for less than the price of the regular size. Such a good deal!

Treat yourself to the gift of a gorgeous natural glow with the Tula Luminizing & Moisturizing Primer (Non-Tinted). It’s a two-in-one primer and illuminizer infused with ingredients to give off a “filter-like” glow on your skin. It’s suitable for all skin types, and is non-comedogenic so it shouldn’t clog your pores. Right now, you can snag the supersize tube for $36. Considering regular size is $38 and gives you half the amount, you’re scoring an incredible deal here. Related story These Are The Most Popular Beauty Gifts for Every Type of Mom in 2022, According to Nordstrom’s Beauty Director

If you’re not quite in a festive mood just yet, be sure to snag one of Tula’s delicious holiday-themed exfoliating scrubs. Not only do they help melt away excess oil, buildup, and dirt without doing damage to your skin, it also comes in three perfect-for-the-season scents: So Chocolate Peppermint, So Sugar Plum, and So Gingerbread. Right now, they’re on sale for $14 each.

You can even snag a set with all three for just $34 today. It makes for a great great if you still need one!

Shoppers say Tula’s Hello Radiance Illuminating Serum is “magic in a bottle.” It’s a hydrating serum made to give you that “lit-from-within” sort of glow. Not only does it work wonders in the moment, it also contains ingredients made to help brighten and fix uneven skin tone over time. As one reviewer wrote, “[It’s] another amazing product for sensitive skin that gives it an extra morning boost and brightening, while making it feel good. It is lightweight and absorbs quickly. A little goes a long way. This is a staple in my skincare/makeup routine.”

If you’re struggling with dry, chapped lips, Tula’s Lip SOS Lip Treatment Balm will give you the hydration you need while also adding a pop of color to your lips. Shoppers say it glides right on and leaves your lips soft and shiny. Some shoppers love it so much, they have a tube for their purse, car, and desk. There are several shades to choose from, and it’s on sale for $13.

Tula’s big holiday sale is running for a limited time only. Be sure to take advantage of all the deals above and more, while you still can.

