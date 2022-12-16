These Are The Most Popular Beauty Gifts for Every Type of Mom in 2022, According to Nordstrom’s Beauty Director

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

So the mom in your life told you she “doesn’t need anything” this holiday season. Now this year, like every year, you’re stuck with no clue about what she actually wants or needs. If that’s what you’re dealing with right now, we’ve got just the thing you need. There’s one thing we guarantee that she can’t say no to: more beauty products.

Whether you’re willing to splurge a little on a luxe gift set or something more practical and budget-friendly, it’s time to show your mother just how much you appreciate her. Not sure what exactly fits her beauty taste? Well, Nordstrom’s Beauty Director Autumne West shared inspiration on what popular beauty gifts to treat our moms to this Christmas. From the new mom to the trendy one, check out these thoughtful beauty gifts that will still arrive before the big day.

Most Popular Gifts

Diptyque Eau Rose Eau de Parfum

Image: Diptyque Diptyque

Perfume is no doubt a foolproof gift. And if you’re like me, then you tend to buy it every year for mom. But Diptyque’s Eau Rose Eau de Parfum takes it to a luxe level. It comes with a gorgeous scent and bottle design that looks beautiful anywhere you place it.

Diptyque Eau Rose Eau de Parfum $190 Buy now

Estée Lauder Holiday Face Blockbuster Set

Image: Estée Lauder. Estée Lauder

The Holiday Face Blockbuster set offers an incredible value on so many Estée Lauder essentials. Typically worth $570, this limited-edition bundle gives you the brand’s best-selling makeup and skincare for only $75.

Holiday Face Blockbuster Set $79 Buy now

OSEA Undaria Body Bestsellers Set

Image: OSEA. OSEA

The Undaria Body Bestsellers Set gives your mom everything she could want in a skincare gift. It features a body oil and cream that deeply hydrates, firms, and keeps your entire body radiant.

Undaria Body Bestsellers Set $68 Buy now

Best Budget Friendly Under $50 Gifts

Nars Climax Mascara Set

Image: Nars Nars

A mascara duo set like this Nars one is great for just throwing in your purse, according to Nordstrom’s Beauty Director. If mom is always in a rush, then give her these Nars mascaras they give her full lashes wherever she goes. And did we mention that it’s two-full sizes for just $25 right now?

Climax Mascara Set $25 Buy now

MAC Cosmetics Cheers to Mocha Kit

Image: MAC Cosmetics. MAC Cosmetics

For the minimalist beauty lover, the Cheers to Mocha Kit from Mac Cosmetics has everything that mom needs in her routine. It includes a mocha-colored lipstick, lip primer, and hydrating cream that leaves a stunning glow.

Cheers to Mocha Kit $25.50 Buy now

Best Gifts for New Mom

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

Image: Peter Thomas Roth. Peter Thomas Roth

Chances are, the new mom feels and looks exhausted thanks to those long nights. So, treat her to these pure 24K gold eye masks that lift and firm the eye area in just 10 minutes.

24K Gold Lift & Firm Eye Patches $75 Buy now

Fresh Sugar Lip Balm & Scrub Set

Image: Fresh. Fresh

Anything that helps her keep her lip moisture on the go is a winner. She can throw this cult-fave lip balm set in her purse, car, or even diaper bag.

Sugar Lip Balm & Scrub Set $24 Buy now

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Face Palette

Image: Hourglass Hourglass

According to Nordstrom’s Beauty Director, Hourglass’ Lighting Face Palette is an “all-in-one that makes a 5 min or less makeup routine possible.” And if you ask us, the new mom’s makeup would never look better thanks to these flattering shades.

Ambient Lighting Face Palette $85 Buy now

Best Splurge-Worthy Gift

Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir Scented Home Candle

Image: Jo Malone. Jo Malone

Moms are always busy taking care of everyone else. So what better way to help her relax than with a soothing candle from Jo Malone? The scent is so luxe and intoxicating that she has to love it.

Pomegranate Noir Scented Home Candle $75-$515 Buy now

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Extrait de Parfum

Image: Maison Francis Kurkdjian. Maison Francis Kurkdjian

Sometimes, we have to drop a few extra bucks if we want the best of the best for mom. And the Baccarat Rouge 540 perfume is it! This exquisite fragrance from Maison Francis Kurkdjian will definitely get the best gift award this holiday season.

Baccarat Rouge 540 Extrait de Parfum $435-$845 Buy now

Best Gift for the Mom Who Has Everything

Slip Silk Queen Pillowcase Duo

Image: Slip. Slip

Pamper her with these two Queen-sized Mulberry-silk pillowcases that give her a beauty treatment as she sleeps. These silky soft products from Silk decrease aging signs, creasing and bed head. We bet that she won’t even want to share it with dad.

Silk Queen Pillowcase Duo $125 Buy now

Jo Malone Christmas Cracker Set

Image: Jo Malone. Jo Malone

If you’re unsure what her go-to fragrance smell is, then opt for a seasonal set from a Kate Middleton-approved brand. Jo Malone’s Christmas Cracker Set features popular scented products that are beautifully wrapped for the holidays.

Christmas Cracker Set $48 Buy now

Before you go, check out these Ina Garten-Approved holiday gift ideas: