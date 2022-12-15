If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As we get closer and closer to the new year, you may start thinking of ways to revamp your beauty routine. Since winter isn’t always friendly to our skin, hair, and nails, we wouldn’t blame you if finding beauty products to combat winter dryness is at the top of your priority list. If you’re struggling with dry, brittle, splitting nails, we found an award-winning nail care product that should definitely be on your radar. It has the approval beauty influencers, editors, and customers alike. Right now, it’s even on sale for just $15.

Dermelect has an entire collection of anti-aging nail care products created to help maintain youthful-looking nails or restore nails that have become brittle or hard-to-grow. While there are quite a few things worth adding to your bag, one that really caught out eye is the Makeover. It’s described as a ridge filler base coat that acts as both a concealer and nail treatment for visibly damaged nails. According to the brand, it strengthens, primes, smoothes, brightens, and protects the nails, among other things. In short, it’s basically an all-in-one product you can use to give your nails a total makeover.

Best part? Dermelect is currently holding a holiday sale where you can save 15% off sitewide. That means, you can snag the nail treatment for just $15 right now. Even better, the brand is also offering free shipping. There’s no better time to shop!

Dermelect has no shortage of amazing skin and nail care products that shoppers can’t get enough of, and the Makeover is no exception. As one reviewer wrote, “I was skeptical when I bought this, but it has surprised me how well it works! It really grips to your damaged nail, promotes growth, and strengthens. I’ve noticed an overall improved look and my nails are growing much faster than normal. I highly recommend this nail makeover!”

Another shopper called it a miracle. "My nails were a mess," they said. "They were splitting and wouldn't grow passed a certain point. They would actually just split, which resulted in filing them lower and lower to a point I couldn't even polish them. Saw this product on Instagram and said, 'Why not?' I have spent so much money on other products that didn't work so why not try this one. Well, a couple of months later I look at my nails and can't believe I finally have them back. Couldn't be happier. I use it as a base coat and it just makes my nails look so healthy. Extremely happy with this product."

One reviewer said it worked so well, they no longer feel like they have to hide their nails. “For three decades of my life I’ve lived with severe skin issues due to undetected food sensitivities. This resulted in damaged nails and cuticles. My nails are weak, will not grow passed my finger tips, and are ridged. My cuticles were always dried and inflamed. I have used the Rejuvenail Cuticle Treatment around the nail and the Makeover once a week faithfully for several weeks now. My nails have grown passed my finger tips, feel strong, and my cuticles are no longer an issue. Needless to say, I no longer hide my hands and I will be buying these products again.”

Be sure to check out the Dermelect Makeover today, and check out the brand’s other anti-aging nail care products as well. Judging by the rave customer reviews, it’s clear their products a must-have for anyone’s beauty routine.

