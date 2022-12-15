Lululemon Secretly Dropped a ’Dressy, Classy, & Prettier” Velour Version of Their Iconic Everywhere Belt Bag

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It looks like Christmas has come early for Lululemon fans! Not only did the brand give us a fleece version of their viral Everywhere Belt Bag, as well as a roomier size, there’s now a super chic, velour option that already has shoppers completely obsessed. As much as we adore every single version of the Everywhere Belt Bag, this one has to be the prettiest one they’ve released yet!

The Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag IL Velour has all your favorite features of the original. It’s super practical and will help keep it hands-free for you to do what you need to do. There’s an exterior zippered pocket on the back to securely store cash, credit cards, or a small wallet. You can also adjust the strap to fit just the way you want.

But of course, the biggest draw here is the plush velour fabric that’s used for the bag. It’s super soft and looks so classy. Combine that with the gold hardware, and you’ve got yourself one seriously chic belt bag. In fact, shoppers say it looks so good, it’s a bag you can bring on a night out. There really is just so much to love about it. We wouldn’t blame you if you wanted to treat yourself to an early Christmas gift!

Pro tip: If it’s showing up as sold out, try searching for Everywhere Belt Bag and you may find it through there. That is, if it isn’t sold out already of course.

IMAGE: Lululemon Lululemon

Lululemon Velour Everywhere Belt Bag $64 Buy now

Like all versions of the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag, this one comes in a couple of color options. Currently available are the pretty green jasper above and the always classic black below. Both make excellent options, especially for this time of year. Related story This High-Tech AI-Enabled Bike is the Workout of the Future

IMAGE: lululemon lululemon

Lululemon Velour Everywhere Belt Bag $64 Buy now

Although this super chic version of the Everywhere Belt Bag just recently dropped, shoppers are already completely obsessed. As one wrote, “Got both colors! Super soft and the gold hardwares make it more dressy, classy and prettier. This will be my new bag for going out, the nylon will be for the gym!”

Another just couldn’t help singing its praises. “This is such a beautiful bag. The color and softness are amazing. The quality of the gold details are really nice and top notch. I would buy this bag in 10 different colors.”

According to one reviewer, it’s so classy, even iconic divas would love it. “I was wearing this belt bag and Celine Dion spotted it from a mile away,” they wrote. “She called me so classy and fancy. She offered to buy it from me and now we are best friends. Thank You LULU.”

If you know anything about Lululemon’s Everywhere Belt Bags, you’d know they tend to sell out super fast regardless of the variation. Given how gorgeous (and super soft!) this one is, we highly doubt it will stay in stock for very long. So be sure to get your hands on the Lululemon Velour Everywhere Belt Bag today.

