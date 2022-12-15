This Lancome Beauty Bundle Will Save You $249 & Includes Julia Roberts’ Go-To Red Carpet Lipstick

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Christmas is right around the corner, but it’s not here just yet. There’s still time to do some holiday shopping before the big day. If you’re looking for a last-minute gift, beauty sets are your best bet. After all, who doesn’t want more makeup in their collection? A value set with so many cult faves is a must-have for the beauty lover in your life, but one that also has celebrity-loved products? Consider that already in our shopping carts.

This Lancôme Beauty Vault Set at HSN comes with a slew of everyday beauty must-haves, from essential makeup to rejuvenating skincare. It’s a six-piece set that even features Julia Robert’s go-to lipstick. Not to mention, shoppers can literally save $249 right now on this under $100 Lancôme beauty bundle.

Whether you’re thinking of gifting it to someone special or treating yourself, this value deal is a total bargain. It’s currently on sale for only $98 rather than its original price of $200. But this major discount isn’t the only great part — this Lancôme beauty set also has terrific beauty that looks so flattering and skincare that works like magic.

It includes makeup products like a volumizing mascara and foundation brush along with a face palette that has blushes, highlighter, and bronzer. However, the L’Absolu Rouge Cream Lipstick is what makes this package a hidden gem. Actress Julia Roberts recently wore this lip product on the red carpet, per Byrdie. It offers a red tint that’s a classic color for Christmas as well as a creamy texture that’s infused with a moisturizing balm.

You’ll also receive a wrinkle-reducing night cream and serum. Both soothing products offer firmer and more radiant skin that look and feel so good. Related story Kourtney Kardashian & Shay Mitchell Swear By This Kopari Cream for Dry Skin & We’ve Got an Exclusive Discount Code

One reviewer vouched that the Lancôme Beauty Vault Set is truly the best all around. “Lancôme has the best skincare and makeup line hands down. This kit is an amazing value. I highly recommend it,” said the reviewer. “The night cream has really made a huge difference in my sagging skin.”

If you ask us, this exclusive Lancôme set at HSN is everything you or a friend needs to put together a glamorous look. And at such an unbelievable price, you don’t want to miss out on gifting it this holiday.

