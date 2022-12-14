If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As much as we appreciate the colder weather season, we don’t always love what it does for our skin. After all, colder temps, high wind, and lower humidity can lead to dry, itchy, and irritated skin — and we’re not just talking about the face. Much to our annoyance, this can happen throughout your entire body as well. Fortunately, we came across a brand new skincare product that shoppers are already calling a “winter must-have.” And it’s by a buzzworthy brand whose sensitive skin-friendly razor had a waitlist of thousands of people.

Oui the People recently dropped the Melting Body Balm, which is described as a “first-of-its-kind body balm” that uses a plant-based retinol to “nourish, smooth, and treat” the entire body. It’s said to have a “velvety” texture that melts right into the skin and locks in moisture without feeling gross, heavy, or greasy. According to multiple reviews, the balm also soothes, repairs, and helps reduce the appearance of scars. So, if you’ve been looking for a retinol-like product that hydrates, promotes collagen, and gives your body a nice natural glow, this just may be the product you’ve been waiting for.

Plus, with the coldest days of winter still ahead, there’s no better time to start purchasing products to deal with winter skin. If you’re prone to extremely dry skin or winter causes eczema flare-ups, Oui the People’s Melting Body Balm should definitely be on your radar.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

IMAGE: Oui the People

Oui the People Melting Body Balm $95 Buy now

Although the Melting Body Balm just launched recently, shoppers have already given it their stamp of approval. As one wrote, “This body balm is hydration and moisture heaven. It lasts nearly all day in the applied areas, and the scent is so comforting as well. A winter must-have, and for those who are prone to dry patches.”

“This balm is so wonderful,” another reviewer wrote. “I have incredibly dry skin in the winter and the balm in combo with the oil is working really well to help solve the winter dry skin issue that I have on my arms.” Related story This Glow-inducing Retinol Cream Is So Popular, It Sold Out 8 Times & It Ships Free Today Only

One reviewer with eczema also said the body balm was very helpful. “Oui always finds a way to make moisture feel natural,” they said. “This is an extremely moisturizing product. My spouse and I have been using this daily to combat eczema with stellar results. It really helped with the dry cold weather where we live. The texture is a definite plus.”

Since it’s a body balm, you can use it for dry patches on any area of your body. As one reviewer wrote, “I have been loving this balm. It absorbs so much better than a similar product I have from another company and doesn’t leave me feeling greasy. In addition to using it for dry knees, elbows, and heels, I use it after every time I wash my hands.”

Not only does the body balm work wonders on dry skin, numerous shoppers couldn’t stop raving over how “heavenly” the scent was as well.

So be sure to check out Oui the People’s Melting Body Balm today to see if this is something you need in your winter body care routine. If you’ve got a beauty lover in your life that you still need to shop for, this is a product that’s sure to get a ton of use!

Speaking of gifts, Oui the People has some incredible body care products worthy of gifting for the holidays this year for all budgets. Check out a few things we’ve got our eye on below.

Oui the People Big Mood Bath Soak

IMAGE: Oui the People Oui the People

This relaxing bath soak is made with ingredients such as magnesium, potassium, and calcium, which all work together to detoxify and “send tension down the drain.” According to reviews, it smells amazing and makes their skin feel great after use. It’s also pretty budget-friendly at $28.

Oui the People Big Mood Bath Soak $28 Buy now

Oui the People Full Disclosure Cream Body Polish

IMAGE: Oui the People Oui the People

This award-winning body polish is made with clinical-strength exfoliants to promote circulation and improve skin tone and texture. According to the brand, it was made to bring dry, dull skin to a “your skin become brighter, smoother, and “brighter, smoother” and “more energized place.” Best part is, it was made to be safe for sensitive skin.

Oui the People Full Disclosure Cream Body Polish $48 Buy now

Oui the People The Single Rose Gold Sensitive Skin Razor

IMAGE: Oui the People Oui the People

You can’t talk Oui the People without bringing up their internet-famous rose gold razor for sensitive skin. The Single was designed to be “kinder on your skin,” meaning ingrown hairs and razor burn are “things of the past.” According to shoppers, it’s a total game-changer.

As one reviewer wrote, “If you’re struggling with razor burns and ingrown hairs for years like I have, this will be a godsend for you! I’ve seen ads for this razor for a very long time and always doubted it until I was tired of not wearing tank tops in the summer. I immediately felt how smooth it was, and did not see any immediate razor burn in my bikini area or underarms. This product is truly freeing for me and I now look forward to shaving!”

Oui the People The Single Rose Gold Sensitive Skin Razor $75 Buy now

If you love the options above, be sure to check out Oui the People to see the other next-level body care products they have. You’re sure to find something worth adding to your skincare routine this winter!

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: